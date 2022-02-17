Unbeaten in their last four, Joe Rindl thinks Southampton will get all three points against Everton in the Premier League.

I’m a big fan of Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton. The Saints have collected two wins and two draws from their last four matches, drawing with Manchester City and Manchester United and beating Tottenham 3-2. After going a goal down against Spurs, Southampton rallied, taking the game to their opponents and deservedly collected all three points from an xG of 1.7 to 2.67 Three days later, and with a virtually unchanged team, they bounced back against Manchester United, equalising straight after half-time and having dominant periods against the Old Trafford club in a 1-1 draw.

If recent form is anything to go by, Southampton should be higher up in the table then their current 10th position. The problem for the Saints is their fragility at the back. They have an xGD of -6.82 this season and it's one of the reasons behind their incredible run of draws this campaign. They’ve finished level in 46% of their matches this season and in seven of their 11 home games. A fixture against a newly-motivated Everton side may seem like a tricky task, but a look through the stats suggests this could well be the game when the Saints do come good.

Everton are poor away from home, having lost seven of their past 10 on the road. They’ve also looked lost defensively, conceding two or more in six of their last 10 trips away from Goodison Park. And though the sample size is very small, they were at sixes and sevens in their one road trip under Frank Lampard, losing 3-1 to Newcastle with the xG figures reading 3.21-1.12 against the Toffees. That, combined with Southampton’s recent form means I’ll be backing a SAINTS WIN at 21/20 in this one. CLICK HERE to back Southampton to win with Sky Bet

Punters may also fancy the hosts on a -1 handicap at 3/1 in most places, but I’m steering away considering just two of Southampton’s eight wins in all competitions this season have seen them win by two or more goals. I do however like the look of JAN BEDNAREK as an ANYTIME SCORER at a best price of 14/1. CLICK HERE to back Jan Bednarek to score anytime with Sky Bet Under Rafa Benitez, Duncan Ferguson and now Lampard, Everton have allowed an average 0.48 xGA per game from set-pieces, a glaring issue that must be fixed quickly. Southampton defender Bednarek should be fit to start after picking up a knock against Manchester United last time out, and already has three goals to his name this season, averaging 0.63 shots and 0.15 xG per 95 minutes. A small stake play on the Polish centre-back is recommended.

