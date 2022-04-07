Jake Pearson previews the Premier League clash between Southampton and Chelsea, picking out his best bets and score prediction.

Southampton put a stop to their run of four successive defeats with a 1-1 draw away at Elland Road last weekend, James Ward-Prowse’s free-kick earning Ralph Hasenhüttl’s men a point against Leeds. It leaves the Saints in mid-table obscurity, with no fear of relegation but also no hope of climbing into an elusive European spot. Chelsea arrive into this fixture in their own barren patch, with successive home defeats putting a real check in their stride. If the 4-1 loss at home to Brentford was humiliating, then the Blues’ 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final was nothing short of disastrous. Karim Benzema’s hat-trick at Stamford Bridge leaves Thomas Tuchel’s men with a mountain to climb, and things are beginning to heat up in the Premier League as well, Tottenham and Arsenal both just five points behind the Blues and gunning for their spot in the top four.

This does feel like a good fixture for Chelsea to bounce back in, and a price of 10/11 is appealing, but looking into a few of the more niche markets, there is a price that catches the eye even more. Southampton may be destined for another season of in-between-ism, but one area they certainly compete with the league’s elite in is corners. Only Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea have averaged more corners than the Saints this season, and the Blues’ average is only 0.19 higher than Hasenhüttl’s side. Southampton average 6.4 corners per game, and at St Mary’s that figure increases to 6.6, with the same three teams the only sides ahead of them in terms of home corners won. It is not just the taking of corners that Southampton excel in either, they also reside in the top seven in terms of corners conceded, and while Chelsea do certainly rank highly in terms of corners won, away from home their total drops off notably, only averaging the seventh most flag-kicks on the road this term. CLICK HERE to back Southampton most corners (+2 handicap) with Sky Bet Considering the Saints have lost the corner battle on just three occasions on home soil this term, taking 46 more corners than their opponents on the whole at St Mary’s this term, backing SOUTHAMPTON MOST CORNERS (+2) at a price of 5/6 makes plenty of appeal.

Score prediction: Southampton 1-2 Chelsea (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

