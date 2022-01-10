Jake Pearson previews the re-scheduled Premier League fixture between Southampton and Brentford, picking out two bets and a score prediction.

There isn’t much to choose between Southampton and Brentford as the two meet at St Mary’s on Tuesday evening. The hosts currently occupy fourteenth position in the league, just two spots behind the visitors, with two points the difference. Brentford have scored three more goals than the Saints this season, as well as conceding three fewer, but other than that, it is difficult to place one team in a higher category than the other. This will be Southampton’s first Premier League fixture since December 28th, but they arrive into it in good form, unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions, including an extra-time victory over Swansea in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Ralph Hasenhüttl’s men also recorded a win away at West Ham and a draw at home to Tottenham in that period, so Brentford will have a tough task on their hands in terms of inflicting defeat on Southampton. The Bees also arrive into this fixture in a good place though, a 2-1 victory over Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa a nice precursor to their 4-1 hammering of Port Vale in the FA Cup at the weekend, and Thomas Frank’s men do look to have safely navigated the inevitable blip they were bound to experience at some point in the season. It has been very much a case of back-to-basics for Brentford in terms of their return to form, and in particular shoring things up at the back. Admittedly, Brentford are still shipping goals – conceding nine in their last six – but they may feel aggrieved to have seen so many strikes find the back of their net.

In terms of limiting the chances of their opponents, the Bees have certainly made an improvement. Only once in their last four matches has a team generated more than 1.0 expected goals for (xGF) against Brentford, and that was Manchester City, who only mustered 1.09 xGF – only twice this season have the champions created fewer chances. In fact, Brentford actually boast the seventh best defensive process in the division as per expected goals, and there is every chance they can limit a Southampton side who have scored the joint-fifth-fewest goals in the Premier League this term. The Bees are far from the most prolific scorers in the league either though, with only Norwich, Wolves, Watford and Burnley failing to find the back of the net on more occasions than Frank’s side.

All avenues seem to lead to a low-scoring affair then, so an odds-against price about BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE ‘NO’ certainly makes appeal. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score 'NO' with Sky Bet Another price that catches the eye in this match-up is the even money about SOUTHAMPTON -1 ON THE CORNER HANDICAP. CLICK HERE to back Southampton -1 corner with Sky Bet Only Everton have averaged fewer corners than Brentford this season, the Bees racking up less than four per match, while Southampton sit behind only Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea in terms of average corners won. Brentford have lost the corner battle in seven of their nine away matches this season, and this spread would have been covered in six of those. Even money looks a good price, with the Saints expected to rack up far more corners than their opponents.

Southampton v Brentford best bets and score prediction 1pt Both Teams to Score ‘NO’ at 11/10 (BetVictor)

1pt Southampton -1 on the corner handicap at 1/1 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Southampton 0-0 Brentford (Sky Bet odds: 9/1) Odds correct at 1315 GMT (10/01/2022)

