If Southampton arrived into their fixture against Chelsea last weekend thinking they couldn’t sink much lower following just one win in their previous ten Premier League matches, they were wrong, the Blues putting six goals past the Saints without reply.

It was Southampton’s third successive defeat at St Mary’s following losses to Newcastle and Watford, and it leaves Ralph Hasenhüttl’s men with little left to play for this term, 12 points clear of the drop but a long way from the European places.

Here they entertain an Arsenal side who have undergone their own blip of late, successive defeats to Brighton and Crystal Palace handing the top-four initiative to their North London rivals Tottenham at a crucial stage of the campaign.

The Gunners are now three points behind Spurs, and though they have a game in hand, they need to regain the winning thread sooner rather than later given the current form of Antonio Conte’s men.