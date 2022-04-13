Jake Pearson previews the Premier League clash between Southampton and Arsenal, picking out his best bet and score prediction.
1pt Martin Ødegaard to have Over 1.5 Shots at 6/5 (Unibet)
If Southampton arrived into their fixture against Chelsea last weekend thinking they couldn’t sink much lower following just one win in their previous ten Premier League matches, they were wrong, the Blues putting six goals past the Saints without reply.
It was Southampton’s third successive defeat at St Mary’s following losses to Newcastle and Watford, and it leaves Ralph Hasenhüttl’s men with little left to play for this term, 12 points clear of the drop but a long way from the European places.
Here they entertain an Arsenal side who have undergone their own blip of late, successive defeats to Brighton and Crystal Palace handing the top-four initiative to their North London rivals Tottenham at a crucial stage of the campaign.
The Gunners are now three points behind Spurs, and though they have a game in hand, they need to regain the winning thread sooner rather than later given the current form of Antonio Conte’s men.
One player more than capable of helping them do just that is Norwegian midfielder Martin Ødegaard, who has been a revelation for Mikel Arteta’s side this season, chipping in with six goals and three assists.
Only Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette have created more goals for Arsenal this term, while no player has averaged more key passes per match than the former Real Madrid starlet.
Crucially though, at least in terms of betting in this fixture, he has averaged 1.3 shots per game this season, and a price of 6/5 about ØDEGAARD TO HAVE OVER 1.5 SHOTS makes appeal against a side that have conceded 67 shots across their last five Premier League matches.
Two shots is a tally the Norwegian is more than capable of hitting as well, as he has done in 11 of his 24 starts this term, including racking up four efforts against Brighton last weekend and three against Palace the fixture prior.
The midfielder is averaging 1.59 shots per 95 minutes, and an odds-against price for him letting fly more than once in this fixture is worth getting on side.
Score prediction: Southampton 0-1 Arsenal (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)
Odds correct at 1550 BST (13/04/21)
