Southampton extend their unbeaten run; Leeds keep pressure on with victory

However, a Tom Lees own goal in the 80th minute saw parity restored and Saints would go on to claim the points thanks to late strikes Sekou Mara and Samuel Edozie, ensuring they remain second in the table.

Rothewell’s brilliant brace levelled things up soon after half-time but Town reclaimed the lead in the 65th minute through Alex Matos.

Saints were seeing their record 24-game unbeaten run dissolve in front of their eyes when goals from Sorba Thomas and David Kasumu left relegation-battling Huddersfield in charge at the break.

Leeds maintained their promotion charge with a comfortable 3-0 win in a Yorkshire derby against Rotherham.

Patrick Bamford put Leeds ahead in controversial circumstances at Elland Road with heavy suggestions of handball after a deflected cross appeared to brush his arm on its way in.

Crysencio Summerville added a second after the break for the dominant Whites and later scored his second from the penalty spot as the hosts made it six Championship wins in succession.

Ipswich drop yet more points

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna felt his side deserved to win a hard-fought 2-2 encounter against top-six rivals West Brom at Portman Road.

Substitute Omari Hutchinson fired home through a crowd of players in the dying moments to rescue a point for the hosts but the result dented their bid to climb back into the automatic promotion spots and it is now just one win in nine league games for them.

"I thought it was a really good game," he said. "Great atmosphere, bar from a couple of inches from the end, we would have been talking about an absolute classic in terms of games we’ve had at this stadium.

"Lots of good things about the performance. I thought we deserved the three points to be honest. Lots of good things about the performance, on the ball, also off the ball, plenty of good things."