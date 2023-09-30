Sporting Life
Adam Armstrong celebrates during Southampton's 3-1 win over Leeds
Adam Armstrong celebrates during Southampton's 3-1 win over Leeds

Southampton 3-1 Leeds: Pressure eased on Russell Martin with valuable win

By Sporting Life
15:21 · SAT September 30, 2023

Goals from Adam Armstrong and Will Smallbone ended Southampton’s horror September and put them on course for a 3-1 victory over Leeds.

Saints had not won in a dismal September to puncture their promotion ambitions but they started in style.

Armstrong needed just 104 seconds to chip them ahead before Smallbone’s low finish and another Armstrong effort – via a deflection – put the hosts in control.

Pascal Struijk pulled one back for Leeds but Southampton ended their four-match winless run and halted a six-game unbeaten stint for their West Yorkshire visitors.

