Southampton 3-1 Leeds: Pressure eased on Russell Martin with valuable win

Goals from Adam Armstrong and Will Smallbone ended Southampton’s horror September and put them on course for a 3-1 victory over Leeds.
Saints had not won in a dismal September to puncture their promotion ambitions but they started in style.
Armstrong needed just 104 seconds to chip them ahead before Smallbone’s low finish and another Armstrong effort – via a deflection – put the hosts in control.
Pascal Struijk pulled one back for Leeds but Southampton ended their four-match winless run and halted a six-game unbeaten stint for their West Yorkshire visitors.
