The South American World Cup qualifying campaign is nearing it's end. Our experts give their tips on the latest round of fixtrues.
2pts Both Teams to Score 'No' in Paraguay v Uruguay at 31/40 (BetVictor)
1pt Chile to keep a clean sheet at 15/8 (Sky Bet)
Liam Kelly
It's quite easy to come to the conclusion that BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' is a value bet at surprisingly generous odds of 31/40 in this match-up.
Both Paraguay and Uruguay enter the game with a chance of qualifying for the World Cup, albeit a smaller opportunity for the hosts, who sit three points behind Uruguay and four points off a play-off place with four games remaining.
Neither side appear convincing in taking scoring chances on the field, though.
Paraguay have failed to find the back of the net in each of their last five World Cup qualifiers, which includes two goalless draws against Argentina and Colombia.
Opponents Uruguay have scored only one goal in their last five qualifiers, while looking uncharacteristically suspect defensively in those matches (11 goals conceded).
However, a defensive unit that averaged only 0.52 expected goals against (xGA) per game in the Copa America last summer can bounce back to form in what is a vital fixture on Thursday night.
Score prediction: Paraguay 0-1 Uruguay (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)
Liam Kelly
Lionel Messi's absence from the Argentina squad is not the main reason behind the selection, but it undoubtedly boosts the chances of CHILE TO KEEP A CLEAN SHEET in this all-important game for the home side.
Sitting one point behind a qualification spot, Chile will appreciate a point or three against an Argentina side that have already confirmed qualification for the 2022 World Cup.
It wouldn't be a massive surprise for that to happen, either. Chile have held Argentina to a 1-1 draw in the last two meetings between the nations — once in the reverse fixture and at the Copa America group stage just ten days after that match. Messi scored both of Argentina's goals.
Argentina have relied on the little magician heavily for years, so it's difficult to see Lionel Scaloni's side fare better without him, especially without the desperate need for a win.
Prior to a surprise home defeat to Ecuador in their last qualifier, Chile won three matches to nil, looking defensively solid in each of those games, two of which were in Chile
They can boost their hopes for a spot in the World Cup by keeping another clean sheet here.
Score prediction: Chile 1-0 Argentina (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling.
Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.