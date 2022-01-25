2pts Both Teams to Score 'No' in Paraguay v Uruguay at 31/40 (BetVictor)

Paraguay v Uruguay

Liam Kelly

It's quite easy to come to the conclusion that BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' is a value bet at surprisingly generous odds of 31/40 in this match-up.

Both Paraguay and Uruguay enter the game with a chance of qualifying for the World Cup, albeit a smaller opportunity for the hosts, who sit three points behind Uruguay and four points off a play-off place with four games remaining.

Neither side appear convincing in taking scoring chances on the field, though.

Paraguay have failed to find the back of the net in each of their last five World Cup qualifiers, which includes two goalless draws against Argentina and Colombia.

Opponents Uruguay have scored only one goal in their last five qualifiers, while looking uncharacteristically suspect defensively in those matches (11 goals conceded).

However, a defensive unit that averaged only 0.52 expected goals against (xGA) per game in the Copa America last summer can bounce back to form in what is a vital fixture on Thursday night.

Score prediction: Paraguay 0-1 Uruguay (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)