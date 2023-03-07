Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Slaven Bilic: The Croatian leaves Watford after less than six months
Slaven Bilic: The Croatian leaves Watford after less than six months

Slaven Bilic: Watford manager sacked, Chris Wilder appointed

By Sporting Life
17:51 · TUE March 07, 2023

Slaven Bilic has been sacked as Watford manager, with the Sky Bet Championship club immediately confirming Chris Wilder as his replacement on a short-term contract.

Bilic, 54, was relieved of his duties on Tuesday after less than six months in charge following a poor run of results.

The Hornets have won just three matches since Christmas and are ninth in the Sky Bet Championship.

Wilder’s arrival continues the remarkable churn of managers at Watford under the ownership of the Pozzo family over the past decade.

The 55-year-old becomes the 18th full-time appointment since July 2012, and he is charged with ensuring the club return to the Premier League.

“We are all ambitious to succeed this season, so something new is needed quickly while the opportunity of promotion is still real,” said Ben Manga, the club’s technical director.

“With the January transfer window over, to change coach is the only option available to re-energise for the final games ahead.”

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder.
Chris Wilder returns to management

Former West Ham and West Brom boss Bilic was appointed only in September after Rob Edwards was sacked following just 11 games in charge.

Bilic, who has also managed his native Croatia during his two-decade management career, led West Brom to the top flight in 2020.

But he served less than six months of his 18-month deal at Vicarage Road, with his final match a goalless home draw against Preston last weekend.

Wilder oversaw Sheffield United’s rise from League One to the Premier League before securing a ninth-placed finish in the Blades’ first season back in the top flight.

Wilder left the club in March 2021 following a poor run of results, and took over at Middlesbrough the following November only to be given his marching orders a year later.

His first game in charge will be at QPR on Saturday.

The Hornets are 26 points behind leaders Burnley and four points adrift of Norwich, who occupy the final play-off position.

Watford's Championship odds (via Sky Bet)

10/3 - Top six finish

16/1 - Promotion

Odds correct as of 1745 on 07/03/23

DELETE CAPTION - USE THIS LINK https://www.sportinglife.com/football

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS