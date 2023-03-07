Bilic, 54, was relieved of his duties on Tuesday after less than six months in charge following a poor run of results.

The Hornets have won just three matches since Christmas and are ninth in the Sky Bet Championship.

Wilder’s arrival continues the remarkable churn of managers at Watford under the ownership of the Pozzo family over the past decade.

The 55-year-old becomes the 18th full-time appointment since July 2012, and he is charged with ensuring the club return to the Premier League.

“We are all ambitious to succeed this season, so something new is needed quickly while the opportunity of promotion is still real,” said Ben Manga, the club’s technical director.

“With the January transfer window over, to change coach is the only option available to re-energise for the final games ahead.”