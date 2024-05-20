Sky Bet punter wins 2136/1 outright bet by successfully predicting five league winners

The customer correctly predicted the winners of each of the top five leagues of English football, returning £10,802.96 from their £5 each-way stake.

BET OF THE SEASON? 👀 ✅ Premier League Winner ✅ Championship Winner ✅ League One Winner ✅ League Two Winner ✅ National League Winner Congratulations to @JoeBriant who has correctly predicted the winners of the top five divisions in English football 👏 pic.twitter.com/zDZAa7eKte

Chesterfield were in a league of their own as the first winning selection, with Paul Cook's side securing the National League title as early as March 23.

That led to a near month of waiting for the next, and like buses, two came along at once with Portsmouth and Stockport winning their respective leagues on the same day.

And then it was the turn of Leicester, who came out on top of a thrilling three horse race in the Sky Bet Championship. Enzo Maresca's men would gain 98 points on their way to an immediate top-flight return.

It meant the bet would go down to the very last day of the season, with Manchester City knowing they could win a fourth Premier League title in a row with a win over West Ham.

Anything less would have let the whole bet down, meaning they would have to settle for a payout closer to £100 on the each-way placings, but Pep Guardiola's men made no mistake with a 3-1 victory.