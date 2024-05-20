Sporting Life
Leicester lift the Sky Bet Championship trophy

Sky Bet punter wins 2136/1 outright bet by successfully predicting five league winners

By Tom Carnduff
11:08 · MON May 20, 2024

It was a Sunday to remember for one Sky Bet punter as they celebrated their successful 2136/1 outright bet coming in.

The customer correctly predicted the winners of each of the top five leagues of English football, returning £10,802.96 from their £5 each-way stake.

The bet:

  • Premier League winner - Manchester City at 8/13
  • Championship winner - Leicester at 7/2
  • League One winner - Portsmouth at 11/1
  • League Two winner - Stockport at 6/1
  • National League winner - Chesterfield at 5/2

Odds of 2136.15/1 - £5 each-way returned £10,802.96

Chesterfield were in a league of their own as the first winning selection, with Paul Cook's side securing the National League title as early as March 23.

That led to a near month of waiting for the next, and like buses, two came along at once with Portsmouth and Stockport winning their respective leagues on the same day.

And then it was the turn of Leicester, who came out on top of a thrilling three horse race in the Sky Bet Championship. Enzo Maresca's men would gain 98 points on their way to an immediate top-flight return.

It meant the bet would go down to the very last day of the season, with Manchester City knowing they could win a fourth Premier League title in a row with a win over West Ham.

Anything less would have let the whole bet down, meaning they would have to settle for a payout closer to £100 on the each-way placings, but Pep Guardiola's men made no mistake with a 3-1 victory.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

