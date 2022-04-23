It was another eventful day in the Sky Bet EFL, with promotions, play-off spots and relegations confirmed. We run through the ups and downs.

Sky Bet Championship Relegated today - Peterborough Fulham were denied the Championship title by a 98th-minute Dominic Solanke penalty in a 1-1 draw at second-placed Bournemouth. Aleksandr Mitrovic had opened the scoring by netting his 41st - yes you read that right - goal of the league season. The result means it's still all to play for in the race for the second automatic promotion place, with the Cherries just two points clear of third-placed Huddersfield (albeit with two games in hand), but only five points clear of fourth-placed Nottingham Forest (played same number of games) - who climbed after a 1-0 win over Peterborough. Sixth-placed Sheffield United extended their lead over the chasing pack with a 1-0 win home win over Cardiff. They now have a three-point cushion over seventh-placed Millwall who scored late to salvage a draw at Birmingham, and a five-point lead over eighth-placed Middlesbrough who do have a game in hand. At the bottom, Peterborough's loss at home to Forest saw them relegated back to Sky Bet League One, meaning the relegation picture is done and dusted for this season after Derby were confirmed last week and Barnsley on Friday night, with Reading doing enough to survive despite a six-point deduction.

Sky Bet League One Wigan are all but promoted back to the Championship after drawing with Plymouth, with the Latics needing just one more point to confirm things with two games remaining. The other automatic promotion spot is set to go to the wire though, as wins for both Rotherham and MK Dons mean they both end the weekend on 86 points, separated by goal difference. The Millers do have a game in hand on the Dons, but it is set to go to the final day regardless of the result in that game. Sunderland jumped three places into fourth with an emphatic win over Cambridge, while Wycombe's win over Sheffield Wednesday moved them above the Owls and into the final play-off place. Only third (be it MK Dons or Rotherham) are guaranteed a play-off place in League One, with four teams, separated by just one point, tussling for three other play-off spots. A win for Doncaster saw them stave off relegation to League Two, but it appears a stay of execution given that they can only survive on goal difference and would need a swing of more than 20 goals on the final day. Wimbledon find themselves in the same predicament as Doncaster but needing a smaller goal swing, though both could be relegated in midweek if Fleetwood manage a point at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

Sky Bet League Two Promoted today - Forest Green A goalless draw away at Bristol Rovers was enough to secure promotion for Forest Green, who go up to the third tier of English football for the first time in their history. Exeter beat Rochdale 2-0 meaning a win in their next league game would see them join Forest Green in League One, while the third automatic promotion place changed hands on Saturday, with Northampton overtaking Port Vale with a win and a Vale loss. Four teams are separated by four points in the automatic promotion race, with it set to go down to the wire between the aforementioned two teams, Bristol Rovers and Mansfield. The race for the final play-off spot tightened up too, with Tranmere and Swindon moving to within striking distance of seventh-placed Sutton. Salford were on course to do the same, but their game at Oldham was interrupted by protesting supporters with the visitors 2-1 up. Defeat in that game, if and when it restarts, would see Oldham relegated to the National League, with Stevenage and Barrow both winning on Saturday.