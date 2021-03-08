Sky Bet EFL: The standout performers from the latest round of fixtures

Joel Shooter looks at the best performing players and teams from the latest round of fixtures in the Sky Bet EFL.

Sky Bet League One results of the weekend Strugglers Northampton climbed out of the relegation zone in emphatic fashion on Saturday thanks to a 4-1 win over promotion chasing Portsmouth. A brace from Ryan Watson along with goals from Fraser Horsfall and Sam Hoskins saw the Cobblers race into a 4-0 lead before half time, with Ellis Harrison’s second half penalty for Pompey doing little to save their dignity in League One’s shock result of the weekend. There were more shocks for the top-end of League One as leaders Peterborough fell to a 2-1 defeat against a rampaging Burton side, whose rapid rise away from the relegation zone seems unlikely to stop any time soon. It paved the way for Hull to take top spot on goal difference, claiming a third consecutive win and clean sheet with a 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers. Lincoln also kept up the pace with a 3-0 win against Crewe, while Doncaster bounced back from Darren Moore’s shock departure with a 2-1 victory against Plymouth. Wigan joined Northampton and Burton as movers and shakers around the relegation zone, moving off bottom with a surprise 3-0 win over MK Dons, while Gillingham boosted their outside play-off hopes with a hard fought 3-1 victory against Ipswich in Paul Cook’s first game in charge.

Sky Bet League Two results of the weekend Taking a leaf out of the Premier League’s book, the much hyped encounter between Bradford and Bolton - League Two’s in-form sides - produced relatively few memorable moments before Nathan Delfouneso put the Trotters ahead in the 83rd minute. But a thumping stoppage time equaliser from Danny Rowe ensured the Bantams got a share of the points, with both sides gunning for a play-off place. It was a good day for the rest of League Two’s promotion hunters, with Cheltenham maintaining top spot after staving off a late comeback from Port Vale to claim a 3-2 victory. Cambridge looked like they could slip further behind the Robins, but a late screamer from the division’s top scorer Paul Mullin gave the U’s a valuable three points. Morecambe claimed a second consecutive 3-1 victory at the hands of Carlisle to jump into fourth, with the Cumbrians having now claimed just a single point from the last 21 available as they start to slip out of the promotion picture. The Shrimps climbed a place at the expense of Tranmere, who missed top scorer James Vaughan in their 1-0 defeat against Crawley, with it now being confirmed that the former Everton striker will need to undergo surgery in a huge blow for Rovers. Exeter kept within touching distance of the play-offs thanks to a 4-0 blitzing of Leyton Orient, while Newport stayed in the mix with a comfortable 2-0 victory over 10 man Colchester, whose joy after claiming their first win in 15 games during midweek was quickly extinguished. There was also movement at the bottom end of the table, as Barrow claimed a vital 2-0 win against Mansfield in their battle to beat the drop.