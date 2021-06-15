Euro 2020: Harry Wilson; Liverpool's Welsh wizard

After a good season on loan at Cardiff in the Sky Bet Championship, Liverpool youngster Harry Wilson will be looking to impress for Wales at this summer's Euros.
Free-kick specialist Harry Wilson joined Cardiff on a season-long loan from parent club Liverpool at the beginning of the campaign, and he has been a shining light for the Bluebirds this term.
Wilson finished as Cardiff’s second top scorer, netting seven times in 33 appearances for the Welsh side, as well as finishing joint-third in terms of assists in the entire division (11).
That came after a disappointing relegation campaign on loan at Bournemouth, but his previous Championship season was excellent, netting 15 times for Derby as they reached the play-off final.
He will be hoping to help Wales get out of a tricky group, up against Italy, Turkey and Switzerland, with his dead-ball expertise a particular asset. They are outsiders to make it out of Group A, but with Wilson’s ability at their disposal, anything is possible.