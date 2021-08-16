Karlan Grant struck in the 88th minute to complete a late turnaround for West Brom against QPR, and secure a 2-1 win, while Coventry thumped Peterborough 3-0 to join the Baggies on 19 points at the top of the Sky Bet Championship.
Albion lead the way on goal difference, nudging the Sky Blues down into second place, and both could be pushed out of the automatic promotion places after tomorrow's action, with Fulham and Bournemouth able to move into the top two with victory.
Viktor Gyokeres’ brace inspired Coventry, the Swedish striker scoring twice in three minutes soon after Gustavo Hamer’s opener to blow away Darren Ferguson’s Peterborough, who remain one place outside the bottom three.
The home side were the better team throughout, but it took until 57 minutes for Posh’s resistance to finally be broken.
Hamer found himself in the right place at the right time to tuck home his first goal since January after a plethora of shots on goal.
Gyokeres joined the action just after the hour and was soon on the scoresheet. Hamer started the move, shifting the ball to former Chelsea man Todd Kane to whip a ball into the six-yard box where Gyokeres was waiting to tap home.
The 23-year-old then completed the eight-minute rout, a mazy run inside the box ending with his deflected shot looping in.
But West Brom were gifted a route back into the game after a mistake by goalkeeper Seny Dieng led to the equaliser.
Dieng allowed a shot to his near post from Grant to squirm from his grasp and into the net for Albion’s equaliser in the 75th minute, cancelling out Andre Gray’s opener after just 43 seconds.
Grant then scored the winner in the 88th minute.
Up until the equaliser, it looked like it was going to be a hard-luck story for West Brom, who dominated territorially and created numerous chances without having the decisive touch in front of goal.