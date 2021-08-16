Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Karlan Grant celebrates his late winner for West Brom
Karlan Grant celebrates his late winner for West Brom

Sky Bet Championship round-up: West Brom and Coventry win to go top of the table

By Sporting Life
22:16 · FRI September 24, 2021

Karlan Grant struck in the 88th minute to complete a late turnaround for West Brom against QPR, and secure a 2-1 win, while Coventry thumped Peterborough 3-0 to join the Baggies on 19 points at the top of the Sky Bet Championship.

Albion lead the way on goal difference, nudging the Sky Blues down into second place, and both could be pushed out of the automatic promotion places after tomorrow's action, with Fulham and Bournemouth able to move into the top two with victory.

CLICK HERE to download the Sporting Life app

Cov blitz Posh in second half

Viktor Gyokeres’ brace inspired Coventry, the Swedish striker scoring twice in three minutes soon after Gustavo Hamer’s opener to blow away Darren Ferguson’s Peterborough, who remain one place outside the bottom three.

The home side were the better team throughout, but it took until 57 minutes for Posh’s resistance to finally be broken.

Hamer found himself in the right place at the right time to tuck home his first goal since January after a plethora of shots on goal.

Gyokeres joined the action just after the hour and was soon on the scoresheet. Hamer started the move, shifting the ball to former Chelsea man Todd Kane to whip a ball into the six-yard box where Gyokeres was waiting to tap home.

The 23-year-old then completed the eight-minute rout, a mazy run inside the box ending with his deflected shot looping in.

"Chelsea can't keep this up for the entire season" | Premier League best bets

Baggies and Grant leave it late

Karlan Grant scored twice as West Brom came from behind to beat QPR 2-1 and go top of the Sky Bet Championship at The Hawthorns.

But West Brom were gifted a route back into the game after a mistake by goalkeeper Seny Dieng led to the equaliser.

Dieng allowed a shot to his near post from Grant to squirm from his grasp and into the net for Albion’s equaliser in the 75th minute, cancelling out Andre Gray’s opener after just 43 seconds.

Grant then scored the winner in the 88th minute.

Up until the equaliser, it looked like it was going to be a hard-luck story for West Brom, who dominated territorially and created numerous chances without having the decisive touch in front of goal.

This weeks Saturday Seven Nap is Leyton Orient
ALSO READ: This week's Saturday Seven acca selections and nap

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS