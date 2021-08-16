Albion lead the way on goal difference, nudging the Sky Blues down into second place, and both could be pushed out of the automatic promotion places after tomorrow's action, with Fulham and Bournemouth able to move into the top two with victory.

Cov blitz Posh in second half

Viktor Gyokeres’ brace inspired Coventry, the Swedish striker scoring twice in three minutes soon after Gustavo Hamer’s opener to blow away Darren Ferguson’s Peterborough, who remain one place outside the bottom three.

The home side were the better team throughout, but it took until 57 minutes for Posh’s resistance to finally be broken.

Hamer found himself in the right place at the right time to tuck home his first goal since January after a plethora of shots on goal.

Gyokeres joined the action just after the hour and was soon on the scoresheet. Hamer started the move, shifting the ball to former Chelsea man Todd Kane to whip a ball into the six-yard box where Gyokeres was waiting to tap home.

The 23-year-old then completed the eight-minute rout, a mazy run inside the box ending with his deflected shot looping in.