Sky Bet Championship round-up: Mitrovic fires Fulham three points clear

Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrated signing a new five-year deal with a barnstorming display as Fulham moved three points clear at the top of the Sky Bet Championship with a 3-0 win against Stoke.

The Serbia international set up Harry Wilson for the Cottagers’ opener after five minutes, had a shot saved from which Bobby Decordova-Reid scored the rebound for Fulham’s second, before getting on the scoresheet himself with a simple tap-in to make it three.

Mitrovic did miss an injury time penalty but by then Stoke were dead and buried.

QPR moved up to second with a 2-0 win at home to Coventry.

Lyndon Dykes came on in the 67th minute and had broken the deadlock 60 seconds later, with Yoann Barbet doubling their advantage nine minutes later to secure a first home win of the campaign.

Sorba Thomas starred as Huddersfield romped to a 4-0 win against Reading.

Lewis O’Brien turned home Thomas’ inviting cross to open the scoring after 39 minutes and Matty Pearson prodded in another Thomas delivery to double Huddersfield’s lead.

Two goals in quick succession put the game to bed as Thomas got the goal he deserved with a low shot and Danny Ward tapped in a fourth.

Sheffield United remain bottom after they could only manage a goalless draw at Luton, Hull and Bournemouth also played out a 0-0 stalemate, while Blackpool stay in the relegation zone after they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Millwall.

The Seasiders were reduced to 10 men after just 14 minutes when Callum Connolly was sent off for pulling back Benik Afobe as he went through on goal.

But it was Neil Critchley’s side that took the lead in the 56th minute when Shayne Lavery scored at the second attempt.

The Lions were level seven minutes later through Jed Wallace’s superb 25-yard free-kick and Jake Cooper snatched the points at the death.

Andreas Weimann was the Bristol City hero as Cardiff were beaten 2-1 in an entertaining Severnside derby in the Welsh capital.

Weimann scored twice – an opportunistic effort followed by a splendid volleyed winner. Daniel Bentley’s own goal had put Cardiff back on terms.

Brennan Johnson eased some of the pressure on boss Chris Hughton with a late strike that earned Nottingham Forest a 1-1 draw at rivals Derby.

Hughton’s team had been second best and were heading for a fifth league defeat after Tom Lawrence gave Derby an early lead, but they improved in the second half to secure their first point of the season.

Barnsley and Birmingham played out a 1-1 draw as Callum Styles’ superb 25-yard strike put the home side in front after six minutes but Birmingham levelled after 33 minutes as Lukas Jutkiewicz slammed home from close range.

Preston came from a goal down to ease to a 3-1 win against Swansea.

Joel Piroe slid in the opening goal for the Swans but North End were back on level terms two minutes later through Liverpool loanee Sepp Van Der Berg’s smart finish.

Preston were leading at the break through Emil Jakobsen’s fierce strike and made it 3-1 early in the second half as Ben Whiteman found the bottom corner with a free-kick.

Middlesbrough and Blackburn ended the game with 10 men and a share of the spoils following a 1-1 draw.

Sam Gallagher fired Blackburn in front after 17 minutes, slamming an Ian Poveda pass in off a post.

Middlesbrough equalised in the 36th minute when Jonny Howson dinked the ball over goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski from Anfernee Dijksteel’s defence-splitting pass.

Rovers had Hayden Carter sent off with 11 minutes remaining and Middlesbrough’s Sam Morsy followed shortly afterwards for a challenge on Tyler Magloire.