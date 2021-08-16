Sky Bet Championship review: Cardiff earn draw at Peterbrorough; Fulham hold on for win

A gripping evening of drama in the Sky Bet Championship as Fulham held on to beat Millwall, while Cardiff came from two goals down to draw with Peterborough.

Barnsley 0-1 Luton Amari’i Bell’s first goal since March 2019 earned Luton a 1-0 win at Barnsley. Jamaica international Bell ended his 58-game drought with less than four minutes on the clock and his effort proved enough as the Hatters secured a fifth victory from their last six visits to Oakwell. Nathan Jones’ men, who had conceded five goals in their previous two outings, went on to protect their lead admirably against a Barnsley team who made that task easier with a tepid performance in the final third.

Blackpool 0-1 Coventry Viktor Gyokeres’ goal on the stroke of half-time was enough to secure Coventry a 1-0 Sky Bet Championship win at Blackpool. The striker turned the ball in from close range to earn the Sky Blues a second victory of the season. Northern Ireland forward Shayne Lavery spurned a number of opportunities for the newly-promoted Seasiders, whose wait for a first league win on their Championship return goes on.

Huddersfield 1-0 Preston Huddersfield claimed a 1-0 Championship victory over Preston for their first win of the season as an own goal from on-loan Liverpool defender Sepp Van Den Berg kept North End bottom of the table. It was Preston’s third-straight league defeat as the unfortunate Dutch teenager diverted the ball past his own goalkeeper with 16 minutes left.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Millwall 1-2 Fulham Aleksandar Mitrovic and Fabio Carvalho were on target again as Fulham continued their fine start to the Championship season with a 2-1 win at Millwall. Mitrovic and Carvalho – both on the scoresheet in Saturday’s win at Huddersfield – struck in the opening eight minutes to take Fulham top of the table on goal difference. Benik Afobe’s header four minutes from time set up an exciting finish, but Millwall were never in the contest for the majority of the game.

Peterborough 2-2 Cardiff Two-goal hero Aden Flint spearheaded a stunning late fightback as Cardiff snatched a 2-2 draw in a thriller at Peterborough. Darren Ferguson’s newly-promoted hosts looked on course for a second successive victory when striking twice in the space of three minutes early in the second half to take command at the Weston Homes Stadium. But City had other ideas as they piled on the pressure to snatch a draw as Flint left Posh heartbroken with two clinical headers – both courtesy of exquisite Marlon Pack crosses – in a breathless finale.

CLICK HERE to follow our new Facebook page

Swansea 1-3 Stoke Sam Clucas starred against his former side as Stoke saw off Swansea 3-1 to maintain their impressive unbeaten start to the new Championship season. Clucas, who left the Swans in 2018, scored the Potters’ second and rubbed salt in the wound of the home supporters by taunting them with his celebration. Swansea had a shocking first half, during which Nick Powell gave the visitors a deserved lead, and Clucas made it 2-0 soon after the break. Leo Ostigard put the game to bed on the hour mark before Swansea substitute Joel Piroe grabbed a 73rd-minute consolation. The defeat means new Swansea head coach Russell Martin has lost two of his first three Championship games.