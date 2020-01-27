FA Cup fifth round draw: Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal all away

Football
The FA Cup
The FA Cup
Sporting Life · Journalist
Last Updated
22:02 · January 27, 2020 · 1 min read

League One Shrewsbury have the perfect incentive to see off a youthful Liverpool side in their FA Cup fourth-round replay with the winner facing Chelsea.

Sam Ricketts' men fought back from 2-0 down to the runaway Premier League leaders at the Montgomery Waters Stadium on Sunday to make it 2-2 and earn a place in the hat for Monday's fifth-round draw.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has already indicated he will field a youth team in the replay at Anfield with neither he nor his senior players in attendance as they observe the Premier League's winter break, and that could open the door for the Shrews to book a lucrative visit to Stamford Bridge.

Third-tier rivals Portsmouth will host top-flight opposition after being paired with Arsenal, while fellow promotion hopefuls Oxford will travel to Sky Bet Championship leaders West Brom if they win their replay at home to Premier League Newcastle.

Holders Manchester City are also on the road with Championship Sheffield Wednesday their opponents, and the Owls' derby rivals Sheffield United will travel to either Reading or Cardiff.

Wayne Rooney could face his former club Manchester United, who will travel to the winners of the replay between the former England captain's Derby side and League Two Northampton.

Top-flight Leicester will face midlands opposition whatever happens in the replay between Coventry and Birmingham, and it will be an all-Premier League affair for Norwich with either Southampton or Tottenham the hosts.

FA Cup fifth-round draw

  • Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City
  • Reading/Cardiff v Sheffield United
  • Chelsea v Shrewsbury/Liverpool
  • West Brom v Newcastle/Oxford
  • Leicester v Coventry/Birmingham
  • Northampton/Derby v Man Utd
  • Southampton/Tottenham v Norwich
  • Portsmouth v Arsenal
Like what you've read?
Help your friends Know It All by sharing this article to your social media.

Most Read Football

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 9m
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports2

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 3h
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals3

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 3m
The latest Sporting Life Accumulator4

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's Premier League preview package and free tips5

Saturday's Premier League tips

Game by game previews, Super 6 predictions and best bets for Saturday's action including Leicester, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Last updated 6h

Most Read Football

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 9m
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports2

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 3h
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals3

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 3m
The latest Sporting Life Accumulator4

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's Premier League preview package and free tips5

Saturday's Premier League tips

Game by game previews, Super 6 predictions and best bets for Saturday's action including Leicester, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Last updated 6h

Football Tips

The latest Sporting Life Accumulator

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 5h
Dale Tempest looks at the latest football action

Heavy-handed Hornets

Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.

Last updated 4h
Our best bets for the latest Sky Bet EFL action

Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview

The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.

Last updated 4h
All Football TipsTips & Previews