Sunderland hold a 1-0 advantage after the first leg against Sheffield Wednesday and Tom Carnduff picks out two best bets for Monday's meeting.

Sunderland deserved their 1-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday in the first leg on Friday night - Ross Stewart capitalising on an error in the first-half to score the only goal of the game. The positive for the Owls is that they boasted the best home record throughout the regular season. They were beaten just twice in their 23 games in front of their own supporters. However, Sunderland have proven to be a tough side to beat under Alex Neil. They've lost just one of their 15 games under his guidance - that being against MK Dons at the very start of his spell in charge.

A good home side against one tough to beat means the outright market provides little appeal in this game. If forced to make a choice, Sunderland's odds may be too generous but there's too many questions surrounding all three outcomes to get involved. Instead, those 'to win' odds have boosted the markets involving them elsewhere and the one price that immediately caught the eye was the 3/1 on STEWART TO SCORE ANYTIME as he did on Friday. CLICK HERE to back Ross Stewart to score anytime with Sky Bet That goal means it's four in his last two games against the Owls following a hat-trick in their December meeting. However, it's the performance in the first leg that is the focus here. No player on the pitch had more than his four shots, while nobody could top his two on target either. What was truly eye-catching was his dominance in the air. Stewart's huge total of 11 aerials won was also the highest of the night. A point of interest is that he's only won more aerials in one game this season. It was a performance that matched the occasion.

If he can carry this sort of form into the second leg - and he should - the 3/1 price will look very generous for Sunderland's main goal threat to strike again. There are a couple of other players who caught the eye in red and white shirts but the one worth a play at a best price of 13/2 is ALEX PRITCHARD TO SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Alex Pritchard to score anytime with Sky Bet His versatility is an asset for Sunderland in that he can play in multiple positions across the front line but lining up as a forward on Friday was something worth noting. That led to two shots on goal - one of which was on target - while his effort in the second-half struck the crossbar to deny Sunderland a second in the contest.

Based on his 80 minutes of involvement, a price of 13/2 for a goal to come in this game looks too generous. This is a player averaging 2.67 shots per game under Neil - not all of those have been starts either. While it may be a case of one or the other, both STEWART and PRITCHARD represent value in a game that's too tough to call.

