Sheffield United vs Manchester United betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Manchester United might have hoped the Premier League schedule wasn't paused last weekend, with a late comeback victory against Brentford improving the mood at the club. If they were to choose a Premier League game to return to after the international break, however, this might be it. Sheffield United are bottom of the table and appear, in their current guise at least, to be the worst team in the league, remaining winless and gaining just one point since their promotion from the Championship. Indeed, no promoted team have had a worse start to a Premier League season than Paul Heckingbottom's side. Erik ten Hag should see this as an excellent opportunity to kick-start the Red Devils' season and claim back-to-back wins for the first time in the league this term.

What are the best bets? A Manchester United win can be expected given the levels of performance that Sheffield United have put in this season, but it might be worth taking a chance on UNDER 0.5 FIRST HALF GOALS at the prices. CLICK HERE to back under 0.5 first-half goals with Sky Bet Available at 14/5 in places, a goalless opening half is value in this game. Sheffield United's goal threat has been pretty minimal this season, so that side doesn't worry me too much. At the other end, although the Blades have conceded 22 goals in the league thus far, four of their eight Premier League matches have entered the break with no goals scored by either team. Additionally, Manchester United have only scored in the first half in three of their eight league games, looking a little blunt recently outside of a late Scott McTominay brace last time out.

BuildABet @ 16/1 Rasmus Hojlund 2+ shots on target

Bruno Fernandes 1+ assists

Oli McBurnie to be carded CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Bruno Fernandes has been a creative force for Manchester United this season, while Rasmus Hojlund has already shown his proficiency in front of goal. Oli McBurnie has struggled with discipline in his limited minutes played for Sheffield United this term, so adding him to be carded to the BuildABet makes sense at the prices.

Team news

Manchester United's Scott McTominay celebrates

Sheffield United have a long injury list entering this game. Notable absentees include John Egan, George Baldock and Chris Basham after his horror injury last time out. Manchester United also have a significant number of players out. Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw, possibly Ten Hag's first-choice defence, are all unlikely to play. McTominay could start after his heroics against Brentford, though.

Predicted line-ups Sheffield United: Foderingham; Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Robinson, Thomas; Hamer, Norwood, Souza; Archer, McBurnie. Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Amrabat; Casemiro, McTominay, Mount; Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund.