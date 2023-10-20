Sporting Life
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Sheffield United vs Manchester United betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
13:28 · FRI October 20, 2023

Football betting tips: Premier League

1pt Under 0.5 first-half goals at 14/5 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Saturday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 7/1 | Draw 4/1 | Away 4/11

Manchester United might have hoped the Premier League schedule wasn't paused last weekend, with a late comeback victory against Brentford improving the mood at the club.

If they were to choose a Premier League game to return to after the international break, however, this might be it.

Sheffield United are bottom of the table and appear, in their current guise at least, to be the worst team in the league, remaining winless and gaining just one point since their promotion from the Championship. Indeed, no promoted team have had a worse start to a Premier League season than Paul Heckingbottom's side.

Erik ten Hag should see this as an excellent opportunity to kick-start the Red Devils' season and claim back-to-back wins for the first time in the league this term.

What are the best bets?

A Manchester United win can be expected given the levels of performance that Sheffield United have put in this season, but it might be worth taking a chance on UNDER 0.5 FIRST HALF GOALS at the prices.

Available at 14/5 in places, a goalless opening half is value in this game.

Sheffield United's goal threat has been pretty minimal this season, so that side doesn't worry me too much. At the other end, although the Blades have conceded 22 goals in the league thus far, four of their eight Premier League matches have entered the break with no goals scored by either team.

Additionally, Manchester United have only scored in the first half in three of their eight league games, looking a little blunt recently outside of a late Scott McTominay brace last time out.

BuildABet @ 16/1

  • Rasmus Hojlund 2+ shots on target
  • Bruno Fernandes 1+ assists
  • Oli McBurnie to be carded

CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Bruno Fernandes has been a creative force for Manchester United this season, while Rasmus Hojlund has already shown his proficiency in front of goal.

Oli McBurnie has struggled with discipline in his limited minutes played for Sheffield United this term, so adding him to be carded to the BuildABet makes sense at the prices.

Team news

Manchester United's Scott McTominay celebrates
Manchester United's Scott McTominay celebrates

Sheffield United have a long injury list entering this game. Notable absentees include John Egan, George Baldock and Chris Basham after his horror injury last time out.

Manchester United also have a significant number of players out. Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw, possibly Ten Hag's first-choice defence, are all unlikely to play.

McTominay could start after his heroics against Brentford, though.

Predicted line-ups

Sheffield United: Foderingham; Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Robinson, Thomas; Hamer, Norwood, Souza; Archer, McBurnie.

Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Amrabat; Casemiro, McTominay, Mount; Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund.

Match facts

  • Sheffield United have won just two of their 10 Premier League games against Man Utd (D1 L7) – their most recent meeting in January 2021 and the first ever such game between the sides on the opening weekend of the inaugural 1992-93 season.
  • Man Utd have scored in all 10 of their Premier League games against Sheffield United, only having a higher 100% scoring record against Swansea (14/14) and Nottingham Forest (13/13) in the competition.
  • Manchester United have won each of their last nine Premier League games against newly promoted sides, their longest such run since winning 12 in a row from May 2011 to March 2013. Away from home, they have won their last six against promoted sides, only ever winning more in row once before in the competition (seven from November 2006 to May 2009).
  • Sheffield United have just one point from eight Premier League games this season (W0 D1 L7), the joint-lowest tally by a side at this stage in the competition. Defeat here would be the 10th occasion in English top-flight history of a side having one or fewer points from their first nine in a campaign, while the Blades could be the first side to do so more than once, having had one point in their opening nine in 2020-21.
  • Sheffield United have conceded two or more goals in each of their last seven Premier League games (21 conceded, 3 per game). There have been just eight occasions of a side shipping 2+ goals in eight straight matches within a single season in the competition, most recently West Brom in February 2021 (8) – a run the Baggies ended by drawing 1-1 with Man Utd.
  • Sheffield United have faced 176 shots in the Premier League this season, the second-most on record (from 2003-04) by a side in their first eight matches of a campaign in the competition (Hull City 184 in 2016-17). The Blades have allowed 20+ shots in each of their last four league matches - if they do so again against Man Utd, they will at least match the record for most shots faced in a team’s first nine Premier League matches in a season (Hull City 196 in 2016-17).
  • Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom has lost 14 of his 18 Premier League games as a manager (78%, W3 D1). Among bosses to take charge of 10+ games in the competition, only Jan Siewert (80% - 12 defeats in 15) has a worse loss ratio.
  • Only James Maddison (48) has had more combined shots and chances created in the Premier League this season than Man Utd’s Bruno Fernandes (47 – 25 shots, 22 chances created). Indeed, since the Portuguese midfielder made his competition debut, he ranks top for the two metrics combined with 726 (371 shots, 355 chances created).
  • Since the start of last season, no side has seen more Premier League goals scored by substitutes (excl. own goals) than Manchester United (15, level with Brighton), with Scott McTominay scoring a brace from the bench last time out against Brentford.

Odds correct 1230 BST (20/10/23)

