Ollie Watkins Aston Villa

Sheffield United vs Aston Villa betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Jake Osgathorpe
12:50 · FRI February 02, 2024

Football betting tips: Premier League

2pts Ollie Watkins to score anytime at 11/8 (Sky Bet, Hills)

Kick-off time: 17:30 GMT, Saturday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 4/1 | Draw 16/5 | Away 3/5

Things are getting desperate for Sheffield United, and it's showing on and off the pitch.

They are winless in six league games after defeat at Crystal Palace, with Chris Wilder going OFF after the game at Selhurst Park. Among comments around the assistant referee eating a sandwich (see below), Wilder laid into the referee's performance and the overall officiating his side have received.

He said; “Maybe the thought process and the outlook is that they [Sheffield United] won’t be long in this division and ‘I might be refereeing the other team next year, so don’t want to upset too many people’.” He's trying everything to galvanise the group and the fans.

Aston Villa are going through a sticky period, winning just one of their last five league games, and need to bounce back quickly from a poor performance in defeat to Newcastle on Tuesday.

What are the best bets?

I think Villa will bounce back here, purely because Sheffield United have started throwing the kitchen sink, especially at home.

The Blades have been playing for wins, setting up in a more attack-minded fashion which has led to them scoring more goals but also looking more vulnerable defensively.

Three of their last four games have seen both sides score twice, the exception being a 2-0 loss at the Etihad, and that kind of game dynamic should suit the visiting Villans.

However, there is little value in the away side, so I'll happily take the 11/8 about their top scorer, OLLIE WATKINS, TO SCORE ANYTIME.

Watkins has 10 goals in the league this season, and is averaging 0.52 xG per 90 minutes, meaning any odds-on price simply looks too big.

Ollie Watkins shot map

In a game against a desperate and vulnerable team who have allowed 2.22 xGA per game this season, Villa could easily score two or three, so backing their main goal threat makes plenty of sense.

BuildABet @ 85/1

  • Ollie Watkins to score anytime
  • Oli McBurnie to score anytime
  • Oli McBurnie to be carded
  • Boubacar Kamara to be carded

Watkins fine form is likely to continue thanks to an open game in which both sides create plenty of chances. Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie has scored in all of his last four home appearances, and can notch again here against a Villa defence that has been shaky of late.

As well as goals, McBurnie also brings the cards. He has played just 786 minutes of Premier League football this season yet has received five yellows and two reds, a cards per 90 average of 0.80! Paul Tierney is the man with the whistle and he's averaged 4.11 cards per game.

Oli McBurnie
Oli McBurnie has found himself in the referee's book often this term

Villa's Boubacar Kamara has committed the joint-fourth most fouls in the league this season, averaging 1.97 per 90 minutes, picking seven yellows and a red in his 18 outings.

Team news

Sheffield United remain without Chris Basham (ankle), John Egan (foot), George Baldock (unspecified) and Daniel Jebbison (illness) and Saturday is likely too soon for Tom Davies (thigh) and Max Lowe (unspecified).

Rhian Brewster will serve the third and final game of his three-match suspension.

Aston Villa continue to miss Emiliano Buendia and Tyrone Mings (both knee) through long-term injuries, while Pau Torres (ankle), Lucas Digne (thigh) and Jhon Duran (hamstring) are all targeting a return later this month.

Transfer deadline-day signing Morgan Rogers could be in contention to make his debut, and Bertrand Traore is back from AFCON.

Predicted line-ups

Sheffield United: Foderingham; Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Trusty; McAtee, Hamer, Souza, Slimane, Brereton Diaz; McBurnie

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Moreno; Bailey, Kamara, Luiz, McGinn; Diaby, Watkins

Match facts

  • Sheffield United have won each of their last three home league games against Aston Villa, since a 1-0 loss in January 2018 in the Championship.
  • Aston Villa have lost just two of their 11 Premier League games against Sheffield United (W6 D3), though those two defeats have come in their last two visits to Bramall Lane.
  • Aston Villa have won six of their seven Premier League games against promoted sides under Unai Emery, though the exception was a 1-1 draw with Sheffield United in the reverse fixture in December.
  • Sheffield United are only the fourth team to have accumulated just 10 or fewer points after 22 matches in a Premier League season, after Bolton in 1995-96 (10), Sunderland in 2005-06 (9) and Derby County in 2007-08 (7), all of whom finished bottom of the division at the end of the season.
  • Aston Villa have picked up just five points in their last five Premier League matches (W1 D2 L2), shipping nine goals – in their previous five, they collected 13 points (W4 D1) and conceded only four times.
  • Sheffield United have kept just one clean sheet in the Premier League this season, the fewest of any side, and have conceded 54 goals, the most in the league. Only Barnsley in 1997-98 (57) have ever conceded more at this stage of a Premier League season.
  • Aston Villa have conceded three goals in two of their last four Premier League matches (2-3 vs Manchester United, 1-3 vs Newcastle United), as many times as they had in their previous 33 games combined (1-5 vs Newcastle in August, 0-3 vs Liverpool in September).
  • Oli McBurnie has scored in each of his last four Premier League home games for Sheffield United, though the Blades haven’t won a single one of these (D1 L3). The last player to score in five consecutive home league games for the club was David McGoldrick in 2018-19, while no player has done so for the Blades in the Premier League.
  • In Chris Wilder’s first 35 Premier League games as a manager, he earned 54 points (W14 D12 L9), seeing Sheffield United score 38 goals and concede only 33. In his last 39 games, he’s won just 19 points and lost 30 matches in that time (W5 D4) with a goal difference of -41 (scored 25, conceded 66).
  • Ollie Watkins netted his 50th Premier League goal for Aston Villa in their 3-1 defeat to Newcastle, taking his tally to 10 goals in 2023-24 and meaning he’s scored 10+ goals in all four of his seasons in the top-flight. He’s the first English player to achieve this in their first four seasons since Robbie Fowler (1993-94 to 1996-97) and Alan Shearer (first five from 1992-93 to 1996-97)

Odds correct 1530 GMT (02/02/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS