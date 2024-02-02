Sheffield United vs Aston Villa betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Kick-off time: 17:30 GMT, Saturday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home 4/1 | Draw 16/5 | Away 3/5

Things are getting desperate for Sheffield United, and it's showing on and off the pitch. They are winless in six league games after defeat at Crystal Palace, with Chris Wilder going OFF after the game at Selhurst Park. Among comments around the assistant referee eating a sandwich (see below), Wilder laid into the referee's performance and the overall officiating his side have received.

🥪 Chris Wilder getting triggered by an assistant referee eating a sandwich in front of him. Superb. pic.twitter.com/uYuPYWbLeX — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) February 2, 2024

He said; “Maybe the thought process and the outlook is that they [Sheffield United] won’t be long in this division and ‘I might be refereeing the other team next year, so don’t want to upset too many people’.” He's trying everything to galvanise the group and the fans. Aston Villa are going through a sticky period, winning just one of their last five league games, and need to bounce back quickly from a poor performance in defeat to Newcastle on Tuesday.

What are the best bets? I think Villa will bounce back here, purely because Sheffield United have started throwing the kitchen sink, especially at home. The Blades have been playing for wins, setting up in a more attack-minded fashion which has led to them scoring more goals but also looking more vulnerable defensively. Three of their last four games have seen both sides score twice, the exception being a 2-0 loss at the Etihad, and that kind of game dynamic should suit the visiting Villans. However, there is little value in the away side, so I'll happily take the 11/8 about their top scorer, OLLIE WATKINS, TO SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Ollie Watkins to score anytime with Sky Bet Watkins has 10 goals in the league this season, and is averaging 0.52 xG per 90 minutes, meaning any odds-on price simply looks too big.

In a game against a desperate and vulnerable team who have allowed 2.22 xGA per game this season, Villa could easily score two or three, so backing their main goal threat makes plenty of sense.

BuildABet @ 85/1 Ollie Watkins to score anytime

Oli McBurnie to score anytime

Oli McBurnie to be carded

Boubacar Kamara to be carded CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Watkins fine form is likely to continue thanks to an open game in which both sides create plenty of chances. Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie has scored in all of his last four home appearances, and can notch again here against a Villa defence that has been shaky of late. As well as goals, McBurnie also brings the cards. He has played just 786 minutes of Premier League football this season yet has received five yellows and two reds, a cards per 90 average of 0.80! Paul Tierney is the man with the whistle and he's averaged 4.11 cards per game.

Oli McBurnie has found himself in the referee's book often this term

Villa's Boubacar Kamara has committed the joint-fourth most fouls in the league this season, averaging 1.97 per 90 minutes, picking seven yellows and a red in his 18 outings.

Team news Sheffield United remain without Chris Basham (ankle), John Egan (foot), George Baldock (unspecified) and Daniel Jebbison (illness) and Saturday is likely too soon for Tom Davies (thigh) and Max Lowe (unspecified). Rhian Brewster will serve the third and final game of his three-match suspension. Aston Villa continue to miss Emiliano Buendia and Tyrone Mings (both knee) through long-term injuries, while Pau Torres (ankle), Lucas Digne (thigh) and Jhon Duran (hamstring) are all targeting a return later this month. Transfer deadline-day signing Morgan Rogers could be in contention to make his debut, and Bertrand Traore is back from AFCON.

Predicted line-ups Sheffield United: Foderingham; Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Trusty; McAtee, Hamer, Souza, Slimane, Brereton Diaz; McBurnie Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Moreno; Bailey, Kamara, Luiz, McGinn; Diaby, Watkins