QPR climbed to fifth in the Championship table with their win
Sporting Life's preview for Sheffield United v QPR

Sheffield United v QPR tips: Championship preview and best bets

By Joe Rindl
16:36 · FRI December 10, 2021

Our tipster Joe Rindl returns expecting QPR to bounce back against in-form Sheffield United on Monday night in the Championship.

Football betting tips: Championship

1.5pts QPR double chance at evens (Boyle Sports)

1pt QPR to win at 7/2 (Betfair & Boyle Sports)

Queens Park Rangers’ promotion run has stalled a little.

After three straight wins Mark Warburton’s side, hit by numerous injuries, were tamely beaten by Stoke 2-0 last time out.

Rangers fans are able to take some solace from the underlying stats though. They hammered their opponents on xG terms, racking up 2.77 expected goals to Stoke’s 1.82 – helped in large part to Charlie Austin’s missed penalty.

"Sooner or later Liverpool will regress!" | Premier League Best Bets

The Rs were unable to name a full bench, but Warburton has hinted that key absentees Lyndon Dykes, Lee Wallace, Albert Adomah and Moses Odubajo could all return this week.

What’s more, the club is still in a great position in the Championship table, fifth with 35 points from 21 matches.

Their upcoming Monday night match away to Sheffield United will be crucial, with games at home to rising Swansea and high-flying Bournemouth to come.

Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Monday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Sheffield United 5/6 | Draw 13/5 | QPR 16/5

If this match was taking place a month ago, I’d have given Sheffield United no chance.

Sheffield United sacked boss Slavisa Jokanovic last November after he won six of his 19 league games in charge.

Since then Paul Heckingbottom has come in and steadied the ship. Victory on Monday night would be his third win in three just league games in charge.

The Blades are on a three-game winning run having edged past Cardiff City in a 3-2 thriller last time out after easier wins over Bristol City and Reading.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

The Blades are in a purple patch at the moment, but though you can only beat the sides in front of you, it’s worth pointing out the strength of opposition for United’s wins this season.

The hosts have tasted victory in just one of their nine matches against teams currently in the top 12 – a 2-1 win over Stoke in October.

And seven of United's victories have all come against the bottom eight sides, contributing to 21 of their current 29-point total.

Given those figures, and the two clubs’ respective league positions, it’s a surprise to see Sheffield United odds-on with most bookies.

QPR’s price of 7/2 with Boyle Sports and Betfair is far too big to be ignored.

Even coming off the back of a loss and away from home QPR TO WIN presents large amounts of value.

As does backing QPR DOUBLE CHANCE at evens with Boyle Sports.

Even if you feel there's little between these sides the visitors are still overpriced. I urge punters to follow the value for this fixture.

Sheffield United v QPR score prediction and best bets

  1.5pts QPR double chance at evens (Boyle Sports)
  1pt QPR to win at 7/2 (Betfair & Boyle Sports)

Score prediction: Sheffield United 0-1 QPR (Sky Bet odds: 11/1)

Odds correct 1545 GMT (10/12/21)

FOOTBALL TIPS