Two of the Sky Bet Championship’s form sides of recent weeks meet on Friday night as Sheffield United host Nottingham Forest. Michael Beardmore picks out his best bets.

The phrase “it’s a marathon, not a sprint” is often applied to a football league season and in the case of Friday’s combatants at Bramall Lane, it’s easy to see why. As recently as November 20, Sheffield United were languishing 17th in the Sky Bet Championship, closer to the relegation zone than the play-off places. It was an inconceivable scenario for a side that had been playing Premier League football for two seasons prior and such mediocrity cost Slavisa Jokanovic his job. But the Blades have risen to seventh, one point off the play-offs, with nine wins in 14 games since Paul Heckingbottom took the reins in a greater reversal of fortunes than even Friday’s opponents Forest have enjoyed.

Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Friday TV channel: Sky Sports Football Sheff Utd Evs | Draw 12/5 | Nottm Forest 14/5

The East Midlanders, of course, were rock-bottom in September after starting the season with six defeats in seven games but rocketed up the table after Steve Cooper replaced Chris Hughton. Only two points separate the teams in the table, but Infogol’s Expected Goals metric suggests the Blades should be eight places higher than Forest. The visitors, notwithstanding their improvement under Cooper, have also regularly come up short against the division’s best sides – their record against the eight sides above them is W2 D3 L6. Having said that, their away form is the third best in the Championship – but while the visitors’ price of 3/1 in places stands out, the Blades have been impeccable at home under Heckingbottom (P6 - W5 D1).

If pushed, I’d just plump for the hosts at around evens but, in a meeting between teams with two of the Championship’s best defensive records where goals should be scarce, the stats markets are likely to provide the best value. The man I want onside is in-form Forest forward Brennan Johnson, who has netted six times in their past eight games. He has flourished having been shouldered with a large portion of the attacking burden since top scorer Lewis Grabban's ankle injury. As a result, his scoring prices have understandably slightly regressed, although I wouldn’t put you off the 4/1 with Unibet on him to net at any time in this one. Against an ultra-tight Blades defence, however, I prefer the 5/1 Sky Bet offer on JOHNSON TO HAVE 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET FROM OUTSIDE THE AREA. CLICK HERE to back Brennan Johnson 1+ shots on target from outside the area with Sky Bet

Brennan Johnson's shot map shows he is unafraid to shoot from 20-25 yards

The Blades’ back-line boasts the division’s third lowest Expected Goals Against (0.97 xGA per game) – they are a difficult defence to carve open which can force opponents to try their luck from further out. Johnson has shown a real appetite for shots from distance recently – he’s had four on-target efforts from outside the box in his past nine games. That makes the price of 5/1 massively appealing and it’s also worth investing a bit of small change on JOHNSON TO HAVE 2+ SHOTS ON TARGET FROM OUTSIDE THE AREA at 33/1 in case he's really feeling lucky. CLICK HERE to back Brennan Johnson 2+ shots on target from outside the area with Sky Bet He attempted 32 shots from range in 43 games on loan at Lincoln last season so is clearly not shy of a pot-shot.

Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest best bets and score prediction 1pt Brennan Johnson to have 1+ shots on target from outside the box at 5/1 (Sky Bet)

0.25pt Brennan Johnson to have 2+ shots on target from outside the box at 33/1 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Sheffield United 1-0 Nottingham Forest (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct at 1930 GMT (02/03/22)

