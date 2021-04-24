Sheffield United secure rare win to make Brighton sweat over survival

Relegated Sheffield United won only their fifth Premier League game of the season to ensure Brighton continue to sweat over their top-flight future.

The Blades’ fate was sealed with defeat at Wolves a week ago but they responded with a 1-0 victory at Bramall Lane on Saturday night, courtesy of David McGoldrick’s first-half strike.

It was Paul Heckingbottom’s first points as interim manager since replacing Chris Wilder last month and, after calling for an upturn in results in order to take some sort of momentum into next season, he will have been pleased with much of what he saw from his side.

Some good pressing by Ben Osborn in midfield allowed the Blades to wrest back possession.

Enda Stevens then set Osbourn free down the left and his cross into the box was sliced clear by Joel Veltman to the edge of the penalty area, where Pascal Gross’ attempt to clear the danger then ricocheted off Rhian Brewster and into the path of McGoldrick, whose shot on the turn from eight yards out wrong-footed goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and rolled into the net.

It was a messy goal from Brighton’s perspective.

Although the Seagulls still have the luxury of a seven-point cushion and should be safe, but a daunting run-in which includes games against Leeds, Wolves, West Ham, Manchester City and Arsenal is enough to keep them looking over their shoulders.