Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
New!
Audio & Video
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Celtic:
By Sporting Life
19:41 · WED September 14, 2022
More from Sporting Life
Fixtures, results and live scores
Expert xG analysis and features
Transfer news and done deals
Football and other sports tips
Download our free iOS and Android app
Podcasts and video content
Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link
MOST READ FOOTBALL
Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for
FREE
- No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
gift
Offers and prize draws
news
Exclusive content
Join for Free HERE
FOOTBALL TIPS