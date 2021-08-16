Second placed Sevilla will aim to keep the pressure on league leaders Real Madrid as they host a Xavi-led Barcelona in a big mid-week clash. Ninad Barbadikar previews the game, providing his best bet.

Though performances haven’t been the most flattering, Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla have managed to grind out important wins in recent weeks. They did so most recently against Atletico Madrid by stealing all three points thanks to a late goal from Lucas Ocampos, with the win a fortunate one based on expected goals (xG: SEV 0.36 – 1.38 ATM). Their past three wins in the league have all come by a single goal margin, and that isn’t a surprise given how strong their defence has been this season, conceding the fewest goals in La Liga so far (12).

That defence will face a stern test when Barcelona come knocking on Tuesday though. Whilst the league table tells us that Barcelona are struggling in 7th, Xavi’s side are due a positive run of results that could very well begin against Sevilla, with performances this season deserving of third based on expected points (xPoints). In terms of attacking process, only Real Madrid (2.02 xGF per game) have been better than Barcelona (1.96) this season, and in five league games under Xavi they have averaged 2.10. Despite the positives, it is hard to gauge if this inexperienced, youthful Barcelona team will be able to match up to Sevilla’s blend of knowhow and guile. Given that Xavi is forced to field youngsters every other week, there is a sense of unpredictability to their situation, with the inexperience likely to lead to inconsistency. Against Elche at the weekend, Nico Gonzalez (19 years-of-age) was the match winner in a 3-2 win for Barcelona. The other two scorers? Also youngsters, including Gavi (17) and debutant Ferran Jutlga (22), who could be in contention to start against Sevilla.

In terms of style, both Sevilla and Barcelona like to keep the ball, however, Lopetegui’s side don’t aim to create too much with it. They have scored the third most goals in La Liga this term, but their xGF process of 1.47 per game ranks them as only the eighth best attacking side.

Despite a record of seven wins and one draw in eight home league games this season, Los Nervionenses rank only eighth in terms of home xG process and home xPoints. That should give Barcelona confidence as they head on their travels, where their performances haven’t been as bad as results suggest. They have won one of seven road games collecting the 14th most points away from home, but Barca have the fourth best away process.

All of this is adding up to make this an enticing clash. Barcelona appear to be being underestimated according to the market, priced as big as 2/1 in places to get the win here. Sevilla's attacking issues are real, and while their defence deserves respect, Barcelona have shown they have the attacking quality to cause them some issues. So, despite being outsiders, chancing a BARCELONA WIN looks the value play. When we factor in that Sevilla haven't generated more than 0.70 xGF in a single game across their last four matches, being second best in all, an away win looks a lively runner.

Sevilla v Barcelona best bets and score prediction 1pt Barcelona to win at 2/1 (General) Score prediction: Sevilla 1-2 Barcelona (Sky Bet odds: 9/1) Odds correct at 1620 GMT (20/12/21)