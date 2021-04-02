Sky Bet EFL: 'Eight for Easter' sees seven winners to start Easter Weekend

Michael Beardmore saw seven winners from eight to kick off the Easter Weekend - with Preston's 94th minute equaliser denying the clean sweep.

The Sporting Life 'Saturday Seven', where our team pick out a number of results to include in accumulators, was pushed forward a day to cover the near-full Sky Bet EFL fixture list on Good Friday, and our tipster picked out seven winners.

It started in the Sky Bet Championship, where an early own goal from Tom Lees gave second-placed Watford (4/7) a 1-0 win at home to struggling Sheffield Wednesday. The three points extended the Hornets’ winning run to six in a row and 10 from their last 11 matches as Xisco Munoz’s side boosted their automatic promotion chances. Elsewhere in England's second tier, QPR (5/4) claimed a comfortable 3-0 victory to deepen Coventry’s relegation worries. Chris Willock put Rangers ahead after just 75 seconds and there was no way back for the visitors after Michael Rose’s own goal midway through the first half. The lively Ilias Chair sealed their fate by scoring after 68 minutes – his eighth goal of the season.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has the Black Cats on the charge

Sky Bet League One was a successful hunting ground for the Eight for Easter column, and Sunderland (Evens) delivered as the NAP with a 3-1 win over Oxford. It was a nervy beginning when James Henry fired the visitors ahead on 21 minutes but the in-form Black Cats fought back and equalised through Lynden Gooch before the break. Aidan McGeady's great strike found the bottom corner to move the hosts ahead as the game entered the final ten minutes of normal time before Max Power sealed the result with a 94th goal. Two goals in the first 11 minutes pushed Bristol Rovers deeper into the relegation mire and three points from safety following a 2-1 loss at Ipswich (9/10) whose hopes of a top-six place were rejuvenated. A bizarre own goal after 47 seconds by Luke Leahy was followed by an Alan Judge strike, with Rovers’ response coming from Luke McCormick. Sam Woods scored the only goal as Plymouth (11/10) edged to a 1-0 League One win over AFC Wimbledon at a sun-drenched Home Park. The goal came after just 11 minutes as on-loan Crystal Palace defender Woods cheekily back-heeled home Tyrese Fornah’s right-wing cross at the near post.

Danny Cowley has enjoyed a great start to life at Portsmouth

Portsmouth (3/5) boss Danny Cowley maintained his 100 per cent record as the promotion hopefuls cemented their place in the top six with a comfortable 2-1 win over bottom club Rochdale. Goals from Ryan Williams and Ronan Curtis made it three wins from three since Cowley took charge at Fratton Park. Jake Beesley’s stoppage-time strike proved no more than a consolation goal for the visitors. Into Sky Bet League Two where Leyton Orient (16/5) provided a big-priced winner as they secured victory on the road at Mansfield. Taking his tally for the season to 19, Danny Johnson punished the hosts for mistakes with a goal in each half. Heartbreak came in the 94th minute of Norwich's clash with Preston though, as the Deepdale club scored a very late equaliser to deny our tipster an incredible clean sweep.