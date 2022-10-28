James Cantrill looks for winners from Serie A, picking out four best bets from Monday's action.

Football betting tips: Serie A 2pts Roma to beat Verona at 9/10 (SBK) 1pt Marko Arnautovic anytime goalscorer in Monza v Bologna at 49/20 (Unibet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Verona v Roma Kick-off time: 15:30 BST, Monday

TV Channel: BT Sport 1

Verona 10/3 | Draw 13/5 | Roma 5/6 Backing ROMA against the league's basement boys has proven to be a fruitful endeavour this campaign, paying out during their trip to Empoli and Sampdoria, which is why backing them to WIN at Verona appeals here. CLICK HERE to back Roma to beat Verona with Sky Bet Under Jose Mounrinho, the La Giallorossi have developed a bit of a reputation as flat track bullies, consistently besting the league's poorest sides. Since the Portuguese supremo took charge in Rome, his side have only lost in one of their 16 the newly promoted teams and sides in the bottom six with this bet clicking on 12 occasions.

This fixture does come in the midst of two crucial Europa League games for the host. A slightly rotated XI beat HJK on Thursday and the three points put them level with Ludogorets Razgrad, who they welcome next Thursday in a winner-takes-all clash. Perhaps, this is why Roma are an inflated price for their trip to the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium, however, do not be deterred by this. Monday’s visitors boast the third best xG total from open play with 13.97, yet have only found the net six times, ranking second, behind only leader Napoli, for their overall process. Monday evenings opposition, Verona, have only won one league game this season and are only one point off the foot of the table. The Gialloblu have lost their last six on the spin and, though the xG data suggests they have been unfortunate, I do not fancy Salvatore Bocchetti’s men to buck this trend for the visit of Roma. Score Prediction: Verona 0-1 Roma (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct 1430 BST (28/10/22)

