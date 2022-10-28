James Cantrill looks for winners from Serie A, picking out four best bets from Monday's action.
2pts Roma to beat Verona at 9/10 (SBK)
1pt Marko Arnautovic anytime goalscorer in Monza v Bologna at 49/20 (Unibet)
Backing ROMA against the league's basement boys has proven to be a fruitful endeavour this campaign, paying out during their trip to Empoli and Sampdoria, which is why backing them to WIN at Verona appeals here.
Under Jose Mounrinho, the La Giallorossi have developed a bit of a reputation as flat track bullies, consistently besting the league's poorest sides.
Since the Portuguese supremo took charge in Rome, his side have only lost in one of their 16 the newly promoted teams and sides in the bottom six with this bet clicking on 12 occasions.
This fixture does come in the midst of two crucial Europa League games for the host.
A slightly rotated XI beat HJK on Thursday and the three points put them level with Ludogorets Razgrad, who they welcome next Thursday in a winner-takes-all clash.
Perhaps, this is why Roma are an inflated price for their trip to the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium, however, do not be deterred by this.
Monday’s visitors boast the third best xG total from open play with 13.97, yet have only found the net six times, ranking second, behind only leader Napoli, for their overall process.
Monday evenings opposition, Verona, have only won one league game this season and are only one point off the foot of the table.
The Gialloblu have lost their last six on the spin and, though the xG data suggests they have been unfortunate, I do not fancy Salvatore Bocchetti’s men to buck this trend for the visit of Roma.
Score Prediction: Verona 0-1 Roma (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)
Odds correct 1430 BST (28/10/22)
A quarter of the way into the Serie A season and Bologna’s talisman MARCO ARNAUTOVIC still leads the race for the Capocannoniere award with seven goals, Ciro Immboile, Dusan Vlahovic and Lautaro Martinez are amongst the chasing pack.
The former Stoke striker broke a barren spell of three games with the opening goal from the spot against Leece last weekend, now he is already halfway to equalling last season's tally (14).
His xG per 90 (0.19) compared to goals per 90 (0.41) depicts a clinical striker playing in an uncreative side, and Bologna racking up the third worst xG from open play in the division (7.16) reinforces this.
It makes you wonder how sustainable the Austrian international's hot streak is, but with a goals per 90 average of 0.57 in Italy, I think that the laws of xG do not apply to him.
Arnautovic will be licking his lips at the prospect of facing Monza, the fourth leakiest defence in the Italian top flight.
Score Prediction: Monza 0-2 Bologna (Sky Bet odds: 16/1)
Odds correct 1420 BST (28/10/22)
