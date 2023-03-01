1pt Chris Smalling to be shown a card in Roma v Juventus at 6/1 (Sky Bet)

Napoli v Lazio

I am running out of superlatives to describe Napoli's unheralded campaign.

The Little Donkeys are on the cusp of a record shattering season and their first Scudetto in 33 years.

Who'd have thought it? Not me. Especially as their season began with three major departures.

Captain and talisman Lorenzo Insigne, all-time leading scorer Dries Mertens and defensive colossus Kalidou Koulibaly all departed for pastures knew. The spine of the Partenopei had been ripped out.

Considering that, the job Luciano Spalletti has done this season cannot be underestimated.

His sides haul of 65 points after 24 games at this stage of the season has only been bested by two teams, Inter 06/07 (66pts) and Juventus 18/19 (66pts).

No side in Europe's top divisions can match their points per game average (2.70) or top their goal difference (+41).

Central to this success has also been the form of frontman VICTOR OSIMHEN.

The Nigerian looks set to become the first African player to win the Capocannoniere award, five goals clear of any player in the league.

His goal at Empoli last Saturday was his 19th league goal and extending his hot streak to eight consecutive domestic matches, it also meant he has bagged 12 goals is as many games in all competitions.