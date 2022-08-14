It was two bets and two winners last weekend in Serie A for Jake Osgathorpe, and he returns with three best bets from this weekend's action - starting on Friday.
2pts Inter Milan to beat Lazio at 19/20 (SBK)
2pts Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals in Fiorentina v Napoli at 20/21 (Boylesports)
1pt Roma to win Draw no Bet v Juventus at 27/20 (Unibet)
Pre-season title favourites Inter Milan face their toughest test to date this term with a visit to the capital to face Lazio.
Simone Inzaghi's side boast a 100% record through their opening two matches, being utterly dominant in both, and the same can be expected on Friday night, with INTER MILAN TO WIN a strong fancy.
Inter were the best team in Serie A last season based on underlying numbers, averaging 2.29 xGF and 1.08 xGA per game, and have continued in the same manner this season.
They have conceded chances equating to just 0.70 and 0.64 xGA in their opening two matches, while racking up 1.96 and 2.56 xGF - they look incredibly strong yet again.
Now, while you would be correct to point out that Friday nights opponents Lazio are better than both Lecce and Spezia, Maurizio Sarri's side have shown little to prove that point during their first two matches.
Granted, Lazio were reduced to 10-men after six minutes against Bologna which contributed greatly to them racking up just 0.81 xGF in a game they were fortunate to win, but at Torino last time out they were as toothless in attack.
Le Aquile racked up just 0.72 xGF in that game, looking strangely tame for a Sarri side, though I don't expect them to fire into life this week against the best team - and best defence - in Italy.
It would appear as though Lazio have taken a step backwards from last season, and a constantly improving Inter team can make it a hat-trick of wins to start the campaign.
Score Prediction: Lazio 0-2 Inter Milan (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)
On paper, the Old Lady look a threat to the Scudetto given their transfer business. On the pitch, they look nowhere near it.
Juventus have looked incredibly underwhelming since Massimo Allegri returned to the club, and that has continued into the new season.
A win and a draw with two clean sheets may seem a decent start to the campaign, but the attacking struggles that plagued them last season, when they averaged just 1.51 xGF per game, have continued into this term.
They generated just 1.11 non-pen xGF against Sassuolo in their opener before mustering a paltry 0.48 xGF away to a really poor Sampdoria team.
As to be expected from an Allegri-led team, Juve have been resolute defensively, allowing 1.12 and 0.94 xGA, but the attacking issues are of major concern ahead of this weekend's game.
Roma are in town, and it has to be said that they have started the campaign in impressive fashion.
Admittedly their wins have come against Salernitana and Cremonese - two teams expected to be in the relegation scrap - but the manner of both performances should fill Jose Mourinho with plenty of confidence as they head to Turin.
La Giallorossi have created chances for fun in both outings (2.93 and 2.75 xGF) while allowing next to nothing defensively (0.57 and 0.66 xGA), being unfortunate not to win by a wider scoreline on both occasions.
This is a step up in opponent, but the way in which Mourinho's side are trending, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them get a result here.
As I said regarding Juve, I don't think Roma are at the levels required to compete for the Scudetto just yet, but I think they are closer to Juventus than the markets suggests.
I'm not buying into the Old Lady at all, and while I am skeptical of what Roma can offer over a full season, they are being underestimated in this game, with the price about ROMA TO WIN DRAW NO BET worth taking.
This bet gives us a winner if Roma win at the Allianz, and money back if the game ends in a draw, which could absolutely be the case given the defensive strengths of both teams.
Juve are vulnerable, and Mourinho's side can exploit them this weekend. I make them the most likely victors on Saturday.
Score Prediction: Juventus 0-1 Roma (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)
Fiorentina have picked up four points from their opening two games, though it is their goalscoring form at home that has me excited for this game.
They welcome Napoli on Sunday who have started the campaign in scorching form in attack, leading me to think this could be a very high-scoring game, with BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS an obvious selection.
La Viola landed this column a nice winner in their first match, scoring a very late goal to win 3-2 in a game which saw plenty of chances at both ends (xG: FIO 1.79 - 1.45 CRE).
Fiorentina were the second best home team in Serie A last season (W13 D2 L4), with their home matches averaging 2.95 xG per game.
Napoli have recovered incredibly well from losing a core group of players in the summer, and I Ciucciarelli brought the bounty last weekend with there home thrashing of Monza.
They have started in emphatic style in attack, notching nine times in two games and racking up a combined 6.05 xGF.
In their only away game to date they shipped twice at Verona, and so while I expect Napoli to generate a host of chances at Artemio Franchi, Fiorentina will contribute too, meaning BTTS and Overs makes a lot of sense.
After all, these are two really attack-minded teams with some exceptional attacking talent to call upon, so we should get an exciting dust-up on Sunday.
Score Prediction: Fiorentina 2-3 Napoli (Sky Bet odds: 18/1)
