It was two bets and two winners last weekend in Serie A for Jake Osgathorpe, and he returns with three best bets from this weekend's action - starting on Friday.

Serie A tipping record 22/23: +4.94pts profit | 49% return on investment

Football betting tips: Serie A 2pts Inter Milan to beat Lazio at 19/20 (SBK) 2pts Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals in Fiorentina v Napoli at 20/21 (Boylesports) 1pt Roma to win Draw no Bet v Juventus at 27/20 (Unibet)

Lazio v Inter Milan Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Friday

TV Channel: BT Sport 1

Lazio 3/1 | Draw 14/5 | Inter Milan 5/6 Pre-season title favourites Inter Milan face their toughest test to date this term with a visit to the capital to face Lazio. Simone Inzaghi's side boast a 100% record through their opening two matches, being utterly dominant in both, and the same can be expected on Friday night, with INTER MILAN TO WIN a strong fancy. CLICK HERE to back Inter Milan to win with Sky Bet Inter were the best team in Serie A last season based on underlying numbers, averaging 2.29 xGF and 1.08 xGA per game, and have continued in the same manner this season. They have conceded chances equating to just 0.70 and 0.64 xGA in their opening two matches, while racking up 1.96 and 2.56 xGF - they look incredibly strong yet again. Now, while you would be correct to point out that Friday nights opponents Lazio are better than both Lecce and Spezia, Maurizio Sarri's side have shown little to prove that point during their first two matches. Granted, Lazio were reduced to 10-men after six minutes against Bologna which contributed greatly to them racking up just 0.81 xGF in a game they were fortunate to win, but at Torino last time out they were as toothless in attack. Le Aquile racked up just 0.72 xGF in that game, looking strangely tame for a Sarri side, though I don't expect them to fire into life this week against the best team - and best defence - in Italy. It would appear as though Lazio have taken a step backwards from last season, and a constantly improving Inter team can make it a hat-trick of wins to start the campaign. Score Prediction: Lazio 0-2 Inter Milan (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)

Juventus v Roma Kick-off time: 17:30 BST, Saturday

TV Channel: BT Sport 2

Juventus 13/10 | Draw 23/10 | Roma 21/10 On paper, the Old Lady look a threat to the Scudetto given their transfer business. On the pitch, they look nowhere near it. Juventus have looked incredibly underwhelming since Massimo Allegri returned to the club, and that has continued into the new season. A win and a draw with two clean sheets may seem a decent start to the campaign, but the attacking struggles that plagued them last season, when they averaged just 1.51 xGF per game, have continued into this term. They generated just 1.11 non-pen xGF against Sassuolo in their opener before mustering a paltry 0.48 xGF away to a really poor Sampdoria team. As to be expected from an Allegri-led team, Juve have been resolute defensively, allowing 1.12 and 0.94 xGA, but the attacking issues are of major concern ahead of this weekend's game. Roma are in town, and it has to be said that they have started the campaign in impressive fashion. Admittedly their wins have come against Salernitana and Cremonese - two teams expected to be in the relegation scrap - but the manner of both performances should fill Jose Mourinho with plenty of confidence as they head to Turin. La Giallorossi have created chances for fun in both outings (2.93 and 2.75 xGF) while allowing next to nothing defensively (0.57 and 0.66 xGA), being unfortunate not to win by a wider scoreline on both occasions. This is a step up in opponent, but the way in which Mourinho's side are trending, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them get a result here. As I said regarding Juve, I don't think Roma are at the levels required to compete for the Scudetto just yet, but I think they are closer to Juventus than the markets suggests. I'm not buying into the Old Lady at all, and while I am skeptical of what Roma can offer over a full season, they are being underestimated in this game, with the price about ROMA TO WIN DRAW NO BET worth taking. CLICK HERE to back Roma to win Draw no Bet with Sky Bet This bet gives us a winner if Roma win at the Allianz, and money back if the game ends in a draw, which could absolutely be the case given the defensive strengths of both teams. Juve are vulnerable, and Mourinho's side can exploit them this weekend. I make them the most likely victors on Saturday. Score Prediction: Juventus 0-1 Roma (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)