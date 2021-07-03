Euro 2020: Who has reached the semi-finals and when are the fixtures?

Spain v Italy

Tuesday, 20:00 BST

Wembley Stadium - London, England

SPAIN: Spain didn't win Group E, but they deserved to according to expected goals, being dominant in all three of their matches.

The underlying numbers they posted were mind-boggling, especially in attack, where they averaged 3.23 xGF per game. That level of attacking dominance continued in their round of 16 clash with Croatia, where they won 5-3 after extra-time .

Luis Enrique's side racked up 4.43 xGF in that game, but while they looked impressive going forward, their defensive display was hugely concerning , allowing 3.05 xGA and conceding two late goals in normal time.

However, they maintained their fine attacking form in the quarter-finals, again bossing the xG battle (3.33 - 0.92) against a brave 10-man Switzerland side who hung on for penalties after a 1-1 draw, the Spaniards surviving a low-quality shoot-out 3-1 on spot-kicks.

ITALY: Italy were arguably the most impressive team in the group stage, dismantling Group A with three wins without conceding, and the underlying numbers backed up their dominance (2.27 xGF, 0.47 xGA per game).

Roberto Mancini's men needed extra time to get past Austria in the round of 16, a surprise to many - but they deservedly progressed after creating the better chances in the extra period.

The normal time draw extended their unbeaten run to a new national team record 31 games - and that became 32 after the Azzurri saw off much-fancied Belgium in the quarter-finals.

Italy edged the xG battle 2.13 - 1.85 over the Belgians as fabulous finishes from Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne - plus some wasteful finishing from Romelu Lukaku - booked a revenge mission against Spain, who beat them in the 2012 final.