Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
News
Tips
Transfer Centre
Euro 2020
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Spain coach Luis Enrique celebrates after victory over Croatia
Spain will play Italy in the semi-final of Euro 2020

Euro 2020: Who has reached the semi-finals and when are the fixtures?

By Sporting Life
15:24 · SAT July 03, 2021

Ahead of the Euro 2020 semi-finals, we assess what each team did to qualify for the final four, and who they face.

Euro 2020 semi-final fixtures

Download the Sporting Life app!

Spain v Italy

  • Tuesday, 20:00 BST
  • Wembley Stadium - London, England

SPAIN: Spain didn't win Group E, but they deserved to according to expected goals, being dominant in all three of their matches.

The underlying numbers they posted were mind-boggling, especially in attack, where they averaged 3.23 xGF per game. That level of attacking dominance continued in their round of 16 clash with Croatia, where they won 5-3 after extra-time.

Luis Enrique's side racked up 4.43 xGF in that game, but while they looked impressive going forward, their defensive display was hugely concerning, allowing 3.05 xGA and conceding two late goals in normal time.

However, they maintained their fine attacking form in the quarter-finals, again bossing the xG battle (3.33 - 0.92) against a brave 10-man Switzerland side who hung on for penalties after a 1-1 draw, the Spaniards surviving a low-quality shoot-out 3-1 on spot-kicks.

ITALY: Italy were arguably the most impressive team in the group stage, dismantling Group A with three wins without conceding, and the underlying numbers backed up their dominance (2.27 xGF, 0.47 xGA per game).

Roberto Mancini's men needed extra time to get past Austria in the round of 16, a surprise to many - but they deservedly progressed after creating the better chances in the extra period.

The normal time draw extended their unbeaten run to a new national team record 31 games - and that became 32 after the Azzurri saw off much-fancied Belgium in the quarter-finals.

Italy edged the xG battle 2.13 - 1.85 over the Belgians as fabulous finishes from Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne - plus some wasteful finishing from Romelu Lukaku - booked a revenge mission against Spain, who beat them in the 2012 final.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Czech Republic/Denmark v Ukraine/England

  • Wednesday, 20:00 BST
  • Wembley Stadium - London, England
Click on the image to follow our new football Facebook page!

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Most Read Football

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Football Tips