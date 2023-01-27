Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche is set to be appointed the next manager of Premier League strugglers Everton.
News broke on Friday morning that the Toffees were going to offer him the job, resulting in his odds crashing to clear 1/20 favourite.
It comes following talks with ex-Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa, who told the club he wasn't interested in the role at this time.
Everton have been on the lookout for a new manager after sacking Frank Lampard earlier this week.
He left the club 19th in the Premier League table, two points adrift of safety and holding a -13 goal difference.
They've won just three of their 20 league contests this season and need an instant impact from Dyche to turn things around.
With just five days remaining of the transfer window, the talk around Goodison Park is more about outgoings rather than new recruits, with Anthony Gordon looking to move to Newcastle.