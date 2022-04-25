Celtic will go nine points and at least 21 goals clear with three games left if they beat Rangers at Parkhead on Sunday.

The Hoops are looking for a third consecutive league win over their city rivals but Rangers got the upper hand in the Scottish Cup semi-finals on Easter Sunday.

Current Scottish Premiership table

1. Celtic | Played: 34 | Points: 85 | Goal Difference: +61

2. Rangers | Played: 34 | Points: 79 | Goal Difference: +42

3. Hearts | Played: 34 | Points: 60 | Goal Difference: +16