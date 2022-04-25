Sporting Life
Celtic's Reo Hatate celebrates a goal against Rangers
Celtic's Reo Hatate celebrates a goal against Rangers

Scottish Premiership title odds and fixtures as Celtic and Rangers battle it out to be crowned champions

By Sporting Life
19:24 · TUE April 26, 2022

It is a familiar story in the Scottish Premiership with league-leaders Celtic and Champions Rangers battling it out for the title.

Celtic will go nine points and at least 21 goals clear with three games left if they beat Rangers at Parkhead on Sunday.

The Hoops are looking for a third consecutive league win over their city rivals but Rangers got the upper hand in the Scottish Cup semi-finals on Easter Sunday.

Current Scottish Premiership table

1. Celtic | Played: 34 | Points: 85 | Goal Difference: +61

2. Rangers | Played: 34 | Points: 79 | Goal Difference: +42

3. Hearts | Played: 34 | Points: 60 | Goal Difference: +16

Victory would all but seal the title for Ange Postecoglou’s side, with only one further point needed from their three final fixtures to wrap up the title should they win at the weekend.

It would be Celtic's 10th league triumph in 11 seasons.

Scottish Premiership winner odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Celtic - 1/33 (97%)
  • Rangers - 10/1 (10%)

Odds correct at 1830 GMT (25/04/22)

What are Celtic's remaining fixtures?

  • Sunday, May 1: Rangers (H)
  • Saturday, May 7: Hearts (H)
  • Wednesday, May 11: Dundee United (A)
  • Saturday, May 14: Motherwell (H)

What are Rangers' remaining fixtures?

  • Sunday, May 1: Celtic (A)
  • Sunday, May 8: Dundee United (H)
  • Wednesday, May 11: Ross County (H)
  • Saturday, May 14: Hearts (A)
FOOTBALL TIPS