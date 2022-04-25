It is a familiar story in the Scottish Premiership with league-leaders Celtic and Champions Rangers battling it out for the title.
Celtic will go nine points and at least 21 goals clear with three games left if they beat Rangers at Parkhead on Sunday.
The Hoops are looking for a third consecutive league win over their city rivals but Rangers got the upper hand in the Scottish Cup semi-finals on Easter Sunday.
1. Celtic | Played: 34 | Points: 85 | Goal Difference: +61
2. Rangers | Played: 34 | Points: 79 | Goal Difference: +42
3. Hearts | Played: 34 | Points: 60 | Goal Difference: +16
Victory would all but seal the title for Ange Postecoglou’s side, with only one further point needed from their three final fixtures to wrap up the title should they win at the weekend.
It would be Celtic's 10th league triumph in 11 seasons.
Odds correct at 1830 GMT (25/04/22)