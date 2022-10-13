The Nigeria international produced save after save as Ten Hag’s men peppered the hosts’ goal, only for substitute McTominay to seal a 1-0 victory in third minute of stoppage time.

Fabiano impressed between the sticks last Thursday but injury meant back-up goalkeeper Uzoho started at Old Trafford, where the boyhood United fan produced the performance of his life.

Erik ten Hag’s men were given a scare when overcoming the Cypriot side 3-2 last week but few expected anything other than a comfortable win as the Red Devils played their first home match in five weeks.

Man Utd 1-0 Omonia xG: 4.81-0.12 An incredible performance from goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, but United break Cypriot hearts in stoppage time. pic.twitter.com/BOE1bY8A4H

The win puts United on the cusp of qualification but finishing top of Group E remains crucial to avoid a knockout round play-off against one of the third-ranked teams from the Champions League group phase.

Only a remarkable result at home to Sheriff Tiraspol would threaten their chances of finishing in the top two, meaning the focus is on the fight for top spot in the final pool match at Real Sociedad on November 3.

It was a last-gasp gut punch for the raucous 4,500 away fans, who made themselves heard throughout the day in Manchester and roared on their side from the outset at Old Trafford.

Earlier in the UEL, Arsenal’s fine start to the season continued as Bukayo Saka hit the only goal of the game to see off Bodo/Glimt and put the Gunners in charge of their Europa League group.

Mikel Arteta’s sit top of the Premier League and made it 11 wins from 12 in all competitions with a 1-0 victory in Norway.

The Spaniard opted for a strong line-up, naming seven full internationals with the prospect of winning the group to bypass the round of 32 stage leading to the likes of Saka, William Saliba and Ben White starting the game.

Bodo had won their last 14 home matches in European competition and Jose Mourinho’s Roma were famously humbled 6-1 at the 8,300-capacity Aspmyra Stadium last year.

But, inside the Arctic Circle and with swirling rain, Arsenal put on a professional display to maintain their winning start to Group A.