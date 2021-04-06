Scotland will play friendlies against the Netherlands and Luxembourg ahead of the European Championship.

Steve Clarke will take his squad to Portugal to meet the Dutch on 2 June then go to Luxembourg four days later.

Scotland begin their first appearance in a major finals since 1998 against the Czech Republic at Hampden Park on 14 June.

England and Croatia are their other opponents in Group D.

"Luxembourg and the Netherlands offer us two very different challengers, both valuable to us ahead of our Group D fixtures," said Clarke.

"The matches provide an opportunity to build on the progress that got us to the finals and fine-tune before what we all want to be a memorable return to a major tournament."

Scotland last met Luxembourg in a 2012 friendly, with Jordan Rhodes scoring twice in a 2-1 away win.

The most recent encounter with the Netherlands came in 2017, with the visitors winning 1-0 in a friendly at Pittodrie.

