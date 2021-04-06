Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
News
Tips
Transfer Centre
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Scotland to play two warm-up friendlies ahead of the European Championships

Scotland will play friendlies against the Netherlands and Luxembourg ahead of the European Championship.

By Sporting Life
12:32 · TUE April 06, 2021

Scotland will play friendlies against the Netherlands and Luxembourg in preparation for the summer's European Championship.

Steve Clarke will take his squad to Portugal to meet the Dutch on 2 June then go to Luxembourg four days later.

Scotland begin their first appearance in a major finals since 1998 against the Czech Republic at Hampden Park on 14 June.

England and Croatia are their other opponents in Group D.

"Luxembourg and the Netherlands offer us two very different challengers, both valuable to us ahead of our Group D fixtures," said Clarke.

"The matches provide an opportunity to build on the progress that got us to the finals and fine-tune before what we all want to be a memorable return to a major tournament."

Scotland last met Luxembourg in a 2012 friendly, with Jordan Rhodes scoring twice in a 2-1 away win.

The most recent encounter with the Netherlands came in 2017, with the visitors winning 1-0 in a friendly at Pittodrie.

Scotland are currently 150/1 to win the European Championships.

European Championship outright odds:

England - 5/1

France - 5/1

Belgium - 11/2

Germany - 8/1

Portugal - 8/1

Spain - 8/1

Italy - 10/1

Netherlands - 12/1

Click here for all the latest odds with Sky Bet

Odds correct at 12:30 GMT (06/04/21)

More from Sporting Life

Responsible gambling

We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.

Further support and information can be found at GamCare and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

Most Read Football

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Football Tips