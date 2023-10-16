Scotland reach Euro 2024 finals after Spain beat Norway

Scotland have qualified for Euro 2024 after Norway were beaten 1-0 by Spain in Oslo.

The result meant Steve Clarke’s men were guaranteed a top-two finish in Group A with two games to spare. A Norway victory would have meant Scotland needed a point from their remaining matches, in Georgia and at home to Norway, next month.

We know where we've come from.



And we know where we're going...



WE are off to GERMANY! pic.twitter.com/wglLdLa3oA — Schottland (Q) (@ScotlandNT) October 15, 2023

But a second-half goal from Spain’s Gavi ensured the Scots were mathematically certain to be at next year’s championships in Germany. A nation now able to compete It is only the fourth time Scotland have qualified in their history, yet it is their second in a row. Scotland are 80/1 outsiders for success at next summer's tournament, but focus will likely remain on progression to the knockout stages. A presence at consecutive tournaments highlights the huge strides made under Clarke's management - and it's not just the European Championship campaigns that have underlined this.

Scotland's John McGinn celebrates his goal in Cyprus