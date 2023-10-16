Scotland reach Euro 2024 finals after Spain beat Norway

Scotland have qualified for Euro 2024 after Norway were beaten 1-0 by Spain in Oslo.
The result meant Steve Clarke’s men were guaranteed a top-two finish in Group A with two games to spare.
A Norway victory would have meant Scotland needed a point from their remaining matches, in Georgia and at home to Norway, next month.
But a second-half goal from Spain’s Gavi ensured the Scots were mathematically certain to be at next year’s championships in Germany.
It is only the fourth time Scotland have qualified in their history, yet it is their second in a row.
Scotland are 80/1 outsiders for success at next summer's tournament, but focus will likely remain on progression to the knockout stages.
A presence at consecutive tournaments highlights the huge strides made under Clarke's management - and it's not just the European Championship campaigns that have underlined this.
When the Nations League was formed in 2018, Scotland were placed in League C - the third tier from four. In the latest edition, they will sit among Europe's elite in League A.
It means that the post-Euro international breaks will regularly pit them against the top nations, and given results during their qualification campaign, they are now in a position to compete.
Nine of the current squad are in the Premier League, while six feature in promotion hopefuls from the Sky Bet Championship. There's no doubt that the squad is in a better place than it was.
But it's not enough to simply have the players, as many underachievers on the international stage have shown before - it's an ability to create a squad who can compete together.
And with that comes a country united as one behind this side; a fanbase so passionate but one that crucially now know that any optimism isn't misplaced.
Denied a spot at the 2022 World Cup by Ukraine in the play-offs, the bigger picture will be on lining up in 2026. That's for the long-term though, the next eight months can be spent building excitement for Germany.
