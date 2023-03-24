Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Steve Clarke

Scotland boss Steve Clarke signs new deal to 2026

By Sporting Life
12:54 · FRI March 24, 2023

Steve Clarke has signed a new deal to remain in charge of Scotland until 2026.

Ahead of the opening Euro 2024 qualifying double-header against Cyprus and Spain at Hampden Park, Clarke, who was appointed in May 2019, signed an extension until after the World Cup campaign, which will be held in Canada, Mexico and United States.

He said: “I am proud that my coaching team and I will continue to lead the team through the next two qualifying campaigns, as well as Nations League Group A, but being able to do so is a testament to the squad of players who have been central to our improvement.

“The immediate focus is ensuring a positive start to our Euros campaign against Cyprus, who were the opposition for my first match in charge in 2019.”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS