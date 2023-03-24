Ahead of the opening Euro 2024 qualifying double-header against Cyprus and Spain at Hampden Park, Clarke, who was appointed in May 2019, signed an extension until after the World Cup campaign, which will be held in Canada, Mexico and United States.

He said: “I am proud that my coaching team and I will continue to lead the team through the next two qualifying campaigns, as well as Nations League Group A, but being able to do so is a testament to the squad of players who have been central to our improvement.

“The immediate focus is ensuring a positive start to our Euros campaign against Cyprus, who were the opposition for my first match in charge in 2019.”

