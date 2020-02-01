Saturday's football blog: Premier League statistics and reports as it happened

Look back at a frantic Saturday of Premier League action as Liverpool kicked even further clear while West Ham and Watford blew big leads to remain in big trouble.
🕔 FULL TIME
Wow! What a finish we had to the 3pm games and there have been some huge goals towards the end that have some big implications for the relegation battle..
⏬ Watford were clear at 2-0, but defeat by Everton leaves them second bottom.
⏬ West Ham drop into the relegation zone after blowing a 3-1 lead to draw with Brighton
⬆ Bournemouth go above Villa after their 2-1 win at the Vitality
Here's how it stands at the bottom...
- 15 Brighton and Hove Albion 26pts
- 16 Bournemouth 26pts
- 17 Aston Villa 25pts
- 18 West Ham United 24pts
- 19 Watford 23pts
- 20 Norwich City 18pts
4.50 ⚽ GOAL! WATFORD 2-3 EVERTON (Walcott 90)
Well, well, well! It's the ten-men Toffees who look to have grabbed the points right at the death - what a result this could be!
4.48 ⚽ GOAL! LIVERPOOL 4-0 SOUTHAMPTON (Salah 90)
It's two for Salah and four for Liverpool, and SOuthampton have actually played pretty well! The Reds are just in a different league.
4.45 - GREAT SAVE FABIANSKI!
It's on a knife edge at the London Stadium as West Ham are forced to cling on to a point fater being 3-1 up and cruising. Their keeper comes to the rescue woith a great save.
4.43 - WATFORD COMING STRONG
The ten men of Everton just creaking a bit now as Watford look to finish strong, can they find a winner?
4.38 ⚽ GOAL! WEST HAM 3-3 BRIGHTON (Murray 79)
Drama! It's Glenn Murray who draws Brighton level from nowhere but there's still a long wait before this goal gets the OK as VAR took a long hard look for handball but they decided to let it stand - all square from 3-1 down and it's Brighton now in the driving seat.
Mo Salah loves playing at Anfield.
4.35 🔴 RED CARD - DELPH
Fabian Delph sees red for Everton and they'll now have to try and hold on for a point with ten men.
4.31 🔴 RED CARD - OVERTURNED!
Joel Ward sees red, but then escapes as referee Andy Madley is told to go and have a look atthe rarely-used pitchside monitor, and he decides to downgrade his red to just a yellow. Good use of the VAR there.
4.30 ⚽ GOAL! WEST HAM 3-2 BRIGHTON (Gross 75)
Brighton back in this now and it's some shambolic defending from West Ham, shooting themselves in the foot.
4.29 ⚽ GOAL! LIVERPOOL 3-0 SOUTHAMPTON (Salah 72)
Just in case you didn't already know, it's game over at Anfield.
4.27 ⚽ GOAL! BOURNEMOUTH 2-1 ASTON VILLA (Samatta 70)
A first Villa goal for new signing Mbwana Samatta to give Villa hope against ten-man Bournemouth - can Eddie Howe's side hang on for the points?
4.22 ⚽ GOAL! LIVERPOOL 2-0 SOUTHAMPTON (Henderson 60)
A poor clearance from McCarthy allows Firmino to get the ball down and he supplys Henderson who fires home to double Liverpool's lead after Southampton had been getting on top of things.
4.19 ⚽ GOAL! CRYSTAL PALACE 0-1 SHEFFIELD UNITED (Guaita OG 58)
A horror show from the Palace keeper who has basically carried the ball over the line to put the Blades ahead as they look to continue their fine away record in this league.
4.18 ⚽ GOAL! WEST HAM 2-1 BRIGHTON (Snodgrass 57)
Robert Snodgrass grabs his second with his trusty left foot doing the damange with a shot from outside the box after a corner.
4.11 🔴 RED CARD BOURNEMOUTH (Lerma 51)
Jefferson Lerma was always going to struggle to stay on after being booked in the first half and he gets his marching orders early on in the second
4.09 ⚽ GOAL! WEST HAM 2-1 BRIGHTON (Ogbonna OG 47)
It's an own goal that gets Brighton back into the game and Ogbonna is the man who puts through his own net to get the Seagulls on the board.
4.09 ⚽ GOAL! LIVERPOOL 1-0 SOUTHAMPTON (Oxlade-Chamberlain 47)
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gets his second goal in two games as he fires the Reds ahead at Anfield as they make a fast start to the second half to break Southampton's resistance.
🕒 HALF TIME SCORES
A crazy end to that half at Vicarage Road, West Ham and Bournemouth half way to welcome wins and Liverpool being held at home by Southampton. Interesting second halves ahead.
- Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa
- Crystal Palace 0-0 Sheffield United
- Liverpool 0-0 Southampton
- Newcastle 0-0 Norwich
- Watford 2-2 Everton
- West Ham 2-0 Brighton
4.48 ⚽ GOAL! WATFORD 2-1 EVERTON (Mina 45+3)
This will give them even more hope! Just as we've finished digesting the first goal, Mina scores a second when somehow the big centre back is left unmarked by Watford to allow him to head home and all of a sudden we're all square!
4.45 ⚽ GOAL! WATFORD 2-1 EVERTON (Mina 45)
A lifeline just before the break for the visitors that will give them hope for the second half.
4.45 ⚽ GOAL! WEST HAM 2-0 BRIGHTON (Snodgrass 45)
Another ball into the box from the Hammers and Robert Snodgrass is on the end of a knockdown to fire in an effort that is deflected itno the net for 2-0 on the stroke of half time.
4.43 ⚽ GOAL! BOURNEMOUTH 2-0 ASTON VILLA (Ake 43)
Nathan Ake puts Villa right up against it as he pounces on a shot that was saved and the hosts take a huge step towards three points here.
3.42 ⚽ GOAL! WATFORD 2-0 EVERTON (Pereyra 42)
Carlo Ancelotti will not be a happy man in the Everton dugout as it's another piece of ordinary defending from Everton that leads to Watford doubling their advantage and it's a long way back for the Toffees now.
3.40 ALL QUIET AT ANFIELD
No sign of a breakthrough at Anfield as Southampton continue to match the runaway league leaders, who are on top but hardly dominating the Saints. They've had 65% of the ball and four shots on target - with the Saints testing Alisson just the once so far, but it's hard work for Jurgen Klopp's side.
3.37 ⚽ GOAL! BOURNEMOUTH 1-0 ASTON VILLA (Billing 37)
A first Premier League goal for Bournemouth for Philip Billing and what a crucial goal that could be for matters down the bottom of the table. Long way to go yet though.
3.30 ⚽ GOAL! WEST HAM 1-0 BRIGHTON (Diop 30)
Breakthrough at the London Stadiumand it's come from a free kick as the Hammers load the box and it works as Issa Diop slides in to stab them in front and now there's huge pressure on Brighton who, if results stay as they are, could find themselves in the bottom three come full-time.
3.28 CHERRIES CLOSE
Dan Gosling wastes a glorious chance as he fires over from inside the box after being set-up by Harry Wilson - Bournemouth really can't afford to be wasting big chances like that in such a big game.
3.23 🦅 ALL PALACE
Crystal Palace have enjoyed 72% possession so far against Sheffield United, but as yet they've failed to turn that advantage into a shot on target as the Blades defend really well, as they usually do away from home.
3.18 🙆♂️ REDS CLOSE
Southampton have been pretty good at Anfield so far, playing like a side high on confidence but they almost fell behind when Mo Salah tried to get on the end of a Trent Alexander-Arnold ball but just couldn't make it count. Could be Liverpool starting to turn up the heat now.
3.15 💥 LERMA BOOKED
Jefferson Lerma doing Jefferson Lerma things and getting himself booked for a foul on Jack Grealish - that won't be the last one on the Villa captain this afternoon either!
3.11 📊 WATFORD 1-0 EVERTON - STAT ATTACK
- Everton haven’t kept an away clean sheet in the league since the opening weekend of the season (0-0 vs Crystal Palace), conceding in each of their last 11 on the road. However, the Toffees have also scored in each of their last eight away Premier League matches.
3.10 ⚽ GOAL! Watford 1-0 Everton (Masina 10)
An early goal at Vicarage Road as Nigel Pearson's side strike early against Everton - we've tipped the Hornets to win this one so that's an encouraging start!
3.06 - CANARIES PRESS
Martin Dubravka is forced into making the first big save of the game from a Sam Byram header as Norwich, the worst away side in the league, look for a fast start.
3.04 - HAMMERS CLOSE
Michail Antonio wastes a decent chance from a header - and that could be a good route for West Ham today as he's so dangerous in the air.
3pm - 🕒 KICK-OFF!
And we're underway! Just a few seconds have gone and Brighton should already be ahead at West Ham as Aaron Mooy misses from close range.
🔲 NEWCASTLE V NORWICH
Speaking of Newcastle, we're backing them to beat the travel sick Canaries today at St James' Park, George Pitts explains why...
Steve Bruce's injury crisis at Newcastle is hardly easing with up to nine absentees, but with the return of star winger Allan Saint-Maximin and new signing Nabil Bentaleb in midfield they still have enough to continue their strong record at St James' Park.
Last time out in front of their fans, they snatched a late win over Chelsea to take their home points to 19 points - top half form - and they welcome the Canaries, who have the worst away record and are heading for a swift return to the Championship.
Bruce's side have shown grit and even Miguel Almiron has started to chip in with a couple of goals. They are set up well and should contain Norwich, who rely too much on Teemu Pukki in the final third. A home, low-scoring win at 2/1 looks good here.
Score prediction: Newcastle 2-0 Norwich (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)
📝 READ: LAURA WOODS
Our new columnist Laura Woods has written a tribute to Newcastle's Allan Saint-Maximin which is well worth a read.
⚒ SOUCEK STARTS FOR HAMMERS
New signing Tomas Soucek goes straight into the West Ham starting line-up in this crucial game against Brighton, but Jarrod Bowen is watching up in the stands. Probably exhausted after what turned out to be a full day of negoatiations yesterday before joining from Hull.
📝 TEMPEST'S TIPS
Read what our betting insight columnist fancies for today's action as he looks for value in the Premier League and EFL.
🦅 PALACE V BLADES STATS
- Crystal Palace have scored a league-low five Premier League goals before half-time this season, with just one of these coming at Selhurst Park.
- Only runaway league leaders Liverpool have conceded fewer Premier League goals than Sheffield United this season (23). Indeed, Sheffield United’s record of 23 goals conceded after 24 games is the best by a promoted side since Fulham in 2001-02 (also 23).
- Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has three goals and two assists in 2095 minutes of Premier League football this season, averaging a goal involvement every 419 minutes. Last season, he was averaging a goal or assist every 203 minutes in the competition.
- No keeper has kept more clean sheets in the Premier League this season than Sheffield United’s Dean Henderson (8). Indeed, only Alisson (214) has a better minutes-per-goal conceded ratio this term than Henderson (one every 104 minutes).
📋 LIVERPOOL TEAM NEWS
🔴 CAN SAINTS STUN LEADERS?
Southampton are the next team up to try and stop the Liverpool juggernaut...
Liverpool need eight more wins to secure the Premier League title and do not look like letting up.
The routine 2-0 win at West Ham was their eighth in nine in midweek - including a 3/1 winner thanks to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - and they are incredibly strong at Anfield.
Although their defence has been so good, Southampton have also been one of the league's form teams with just one defeat in their last seven. Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have performed some turnaround after looking doomed for relegation and the Austrian, compared to Klopp in his early days in England, deserves huge credit for that.
A big driving force behind that is 16-goal striker Danny Ings, formerly of Liverpool and he is 13/5 to score anytime.
But the preference is to look at the handicaps. Liverpool should win, but Southampton can score and at least run them close. With the expectation of a one-goal home win, backing the visitors on a +2 handicap at around evens looks a favourable option.
Score prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Southampton (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)
Best bet: Southampton +2 handicap at evens
🍒 SIX-POINTER AT BOURNEMOUTH
Our George Pitts previews this one...
"Bournemouth, perhaps fortunately, won their last league game - 3-1 against Brighton at the Vitality - and three points here would see them leapfrog Dean Smith's side by a point.
The Villans, however, come back down to earth after beating Leicester to reach the final of the Carabao Cup. Great scenes at Villa Park as they celebrated Trezeguet's late winner but Jack Grealish and Smith stressed after the importance of regaining their focus.
Whether they do or not remains to be seen, but both sides' unpredictability makes this one a bit of a no go and one we would rather leave. A draw maybe, or even a Villa win with the added assurance of Pepe Reina in goal, but both sides will be keen to avoid errors and for that reason could cancel each other out.
Score prediction: Bournemouth 1-1 Aston Villa (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)
Best bet: Draw at 27/10
🕒 3pm KICK-OFF
We'll kick off at 3pm but before then we'll provide some facts and stats to get you in the mood, with hopefully some winning tips as well!
👋 WELCOME!
It's a bumper Saturday of Premier League action today as the big boys prepare for their winter break, with six 3pm kick-offs and a late game at Old Trafford, so welcome aborad what should be a fascinating afternoon.