Football accumulator tips: World Cup qualifying acca | Saturday March 27

Republic of Ireland are strong favourites to get their World Cup qualification campaign back on track with a routine victory over Luxembourg, but this is unlikely to be a high-scoring affair, with Ireland’s 3-2 defeat to Serbia in their opening qualifier the first competitive game involving the boys in green that has seen over 2.5 goals since 2018.

Ireland are strong defensively, keeping clean sheets in 50% of their Euro 2020 qualifiers and 33% of their Nations League matches, meaning Luxembourg will struggle to get on the scoresheet, and with that in mind, as well as the fact that Ireland have not scored more than two goals in a competitive match since 2016, UNDER 2.5 GOALS looks the way to go in this fixture.

Czech Republic produced a free scoring exhibition on Wednesday evening as they put six goals past Estonia, while Belgium came from behind to beat Wales 3-1, taking their tally to 55 goals in their last 17 competitive matches.

Over 2.5 goals landed in 80% of Belgium’s Euro 2020 qualifying matches, as well as in 67% of their Nations League fixtures, while three or more goals were scored in 88% of Euro 2020 qualifiers involving the Czech Republic, and in 50% of their Nations League matches, making OVER 2.5 GOALS the selection.