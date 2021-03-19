Football accumulator tips: World Cup qualifying acca | Saturday March 27

Our expert tipsters build an over/under accumulator for Saturday's World Cup qualifiers.
Games kick off at 19:45 GMT on Saturday
Republic of Ireland are strong favourites to get their World Cup qualification campaign back on track with a routine victory over Luxembourg, but this is unlikely to be a high-scoring affair, with Ireland’s 3-2 defeat to Serbia in their opening qualifier the first competitive game involving the boys in green that has seen over 2.5 goals since 2018.
Ireland are strong defensively, keeping clean sheets in 50% of their Euro 2020 qualifiers and 33% of their Nations League matches, meaning Luxembourg will struggle to get on the scoresheet, and with that in mind, as well as the fact that Ireland have not scored more than two goals in a competitive match since 2016, UNDER 2.5 GOALS looks the way to go in this fixture.
Czech Republic produced a free scoring exhibition on Wednesday evening as they put six goals past Estonia, while Belgium came from behind to beat Wales 3-1, taking their tally to 55 goals in their last 17 competitive matches.
Over 2.5 goals landed in 80% of Belgium’s Euro 2020 qualifying matches, as well as in 67% of their Nations League fixtures, while three or more goals were scored in 88% of Euro 2020 qualifiers involving the Czech Republic, and in 50% of their Nations League matches, making OVER 2.5 GOALS the selection.
Slovakia stuttered to a disappointing 0-0 draw against Cyprus in their opening World Cup qualifier, while Malta were beaten 3-1 by Russia, and though this fixture represents a great opportunity for Slovakia to get their campaign back on track, it is unlikely to be a game full of goals.
Only 33% of Nations League matches involving either of these two side saw four or more goals, while 38% of Slovakia matches, and 33% of Malta matches during the Euro 2020 qualifiers bore witness to over 3.5 goals. Slovakia are heavy favourites to claim the victory, but UNDER 3.5 GOALS looks the play in this game.
