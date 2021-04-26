Horse Racing
Maurizio Sarri is the new favourite for the Tottenham job

Next Tottenham manager odds: Maurizio Sarri the new favourite

By Sporting Life
13:27 · MON April 26, 2021

Former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has been backed into favouritism to be the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur

Sarri is now as short as 5/2 to take over from interim head coach Ryan Mason following Jose Mourinho's sacking earlier in the month.

The Portuguese replaced Mauricio Pochettino in November 2019 and guided Spurs to a 6th place finish following a poor start to the 2019/20 campaign.

However, the North London outfit were unable to push themselves back into the top-four picture and sit 7th with six games of the current league campaign remaining.

Next Tottenham manager odds

  • Maurizio Sarri - 5/2
  • Julian Nagelsmann - 5/1
  • Nuno Espirito Santo - 6/1
  • Brendan Rodgers - 8/1
  • Graham Potter - 10/1
  • Ryan Mason - 10/1
  • Scott Parker - 10/1

Odds via Sky Bet - head here for more

Odds correct at 1100 BST (26/04/21)

Sarri's time at Chelsea was certainly a mixed bag, winning the Europa League and finishing third in the Premier League, as well as guiding the Blues to the Carabao Cup Final.

But his side's style of play, referred to as "Sarriball", caused controversy amongst Chelsea fans.

Less than a month after his side's comfortable 4-1 victory over Arsenal in the Europa League final, the Italian left for Juventus.

It wasn't to be love at first sight though. At Juve he was perhaps harshly treated, sacked just two weeks after winning the Serie A title, with the club citing a lack of progression in the Champions League as the main reason for his departure.

He has been without a club since August 2020.

Football Tips