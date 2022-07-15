A record-breaking 8-0 victory over Norway on Monday confirmed England’s place in the knockout stages and Wiegman will be keen to be back on the touchline, with her assistant Arjan Veurink taking charge in her absence.

The Dutchwoman will now face a period of isolation, with England facing Northern Ireland at St Mary’s on Friday night.

“England head coach Sarina Wiegman has tested positive for Covid and will undertake a period of recovery at the squad’s base camp,” the FA announced in a short statement.

“Assistant coach Arjan Veurink will lead the team for tonight’s fixture against Northern Ireland.

“Wiegman will remain in remote contact with the players and technical staff and will be monitored regularly with a view to returning to all elements of her role as soon as possible.”

UEFA protocols state players or staff only have to test if they are symptomatic of coronavirus and, as of yet, none of the England squad have been ruled out.