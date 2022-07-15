Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Women's Euros
Transfer Centre
Tables
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Sarina Wiegman wants ‘more ruthlessness’ from England Women despite victory

Sarina Wiegman to miss Northern Ireland game after testing positive for coronavirus

By Sporting Life
13:43 · FRI July 15, 2022

England manager Sarina Wiegman will miss the Lionesses’ final group game of Euro 2022 after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Dutchwoman will now face a period of isolation, with England facing Northern Ireland at St Mary’s on Friday night.

A record-breaking 8-0 victory over Norway on Monday confirmed England’s place in the knockout stages and Wiegman will be keen to be back on the touchline, with her assistant Arjan Veurink taking charge in her absence.

Women's Euros Round 3 tips

“England head coach Sarina Wiegman has tested positive for Covid and will undertake a period of recovery at the squad’s base camp,” the FA announced in a short statement.

“Assistant coach Arjan Veurink will lead the team for tonight’s fixture against Northern Ireland.

“Wiegman will remain in remote contact with the players and technical staff and will be monitored regularly with a view to returning to all elements of her role as soon as possible.”

UEFA protocols state players or staff only have to test if they are symptomatic of coronavirus and, as of yet, none of the England squad have been ruled out.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS