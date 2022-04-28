Salford and Mansfield meet in a huge game in the League Two promotion picture on Monday - and Michael Beardmore expects a couple of Matt finishes to decorate proceedings.

Promotion is the name of the game at the Peninsula Stadium on Bank Holiday Monday as two sides with eyes on the third tier meet in a huge Sky Bet League Two clash. Since Christmas Day, only two sides – Exeter and Bristol Rovers – have taken more fourth-tier points than Salford City and Mansfield Town. The Stags’ surge has been the stronger and lengthier of the two – prior to the weekend’s games they sat just a point off the automatic promotion places. Salford, meanwhile, began the weekend four points outside the play-offs – they simply have to win their final two games and hope other results go their way.

Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Monday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Salford 7/5 | Draw 9/4 | Mansfield 9/5

That time lag makes previewing this game a tad difficult – if Saturday’s results go against Salford, it could be a forlorn task for the hosts, albeit they will still have a slight chance in the very worst case. Even without taking that aspect into consideration, this game is a tough one to call – over the past 20 games, Salford’s form is W11 D5 L4, Mansfield’s W11 D4 L5. Salford’s home record against sides above them is not great – W0 D4 L3 – but Mansfield’s away results against teams in the promotion hunt are even worse, W0 D1 L7. It’s difficult to back either with great confidence given those numbers so the best value to be found in this game is in the goalscorer markets – with two January signings who have made big impacts.

Salford have stepped up their form in front of goal recently, scoring at least twice in seven of their past nine games – six wins and a 2-2 draw – with their main two frontmen both impressing. Matt Smith and Brandon Thomas-Asante have both netted five times in that run and both are 21/10 to score anytime against the Stags. Smith, though, has the better strike rate in general – seven in 19 matches since leaving Millwall and this is really a level he should thrive at having spent most of his career in the Championship. The 6ft 6in target man has hit a goal every 2.7 games for the Ammies, while Thomas-Asante has 11 in 37 at one every 3.4 games – so SMITH TO SCORE ANYTIME just gets the vote here but both are worth a look. CLICK HERE to back Matt Smith to score anytime with Sky Bet

Speaking of players who should excel at the level, Matty Longstaff has done exactly that for Mansfield since making a hugely surprising January loan move from Premier League side Newcastle. The midfielder has scored five goals in 14 matches for the Stags and is clearly in the mood, averaging 1.6 shots per game in his short time at the One Call Stadium. He scored in the midweek win over Stevenage and given he’s averaging better than a goal every three games, 7/1 with Paddy Power and Betfair on LONGSTAFF TO SCORE ANYTIME looks big value - it's half the price in many places. CLICK HERE to back Matty Longstaff to score anytime with Sky Bet

