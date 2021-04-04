Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
News
Tips
Transfer Centre
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Southampton celebrate Danny Ings' goal against Burnley

Premier League review: Southampton come from behind; Newcastle earn a point

By Sporting Life
15:58 · SUN April 04, 2021

A review of Sunday's action in the Premier League, where Southampton beat Burnley and Newcastle earned a 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

Results

Southampton 3-2 Burnley

Danny Ings returned with a bang as Southampton took a major step towards Premier League survival by overturning a two-goal deficit to snatch a 3-2 win from a frantic encounter with Burnley.

Striker Ings, back after a month-long absence due to a leg issue, was involved in all three Saints goals to inspire the hosts to a first home league success in three months.

Nathan Redmond volleyed home the second-half winner after Ings had sparked the dramatic turnaround by setting up Stuart Armstrong’s goal and then equalising before the break with a fine individual effort.

Sean Dyche’s Clarets were seemingly in complete control with just half an hour gone at St Mary’s courtesy of Chris Wood’s penalty and a powerful finish from Matej Vydra.

Southampton’s superb fightback earned a first top-flight success on home soil since upsetting champions Liverpool on January 4 to provide welcome relief for manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Aside from reaching an FA Cup semi-final, Hasenhuttl’s men have endured a torrid 2021, suffering 10 defeats from 12 league outings prior to kick-off.

Victory moves them above Wolves and into 13th place, three points clear of the Clarets.

Newcastle 2-2 Tottenham

Harry Kane celebrates a goal against Newcastle

To follow...

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Most Read Football

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Football Tips