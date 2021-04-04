Premier League review: Southampton come from behind; Newcastle earn a point

Southampton 3-2 Burnley

Danny Ings returned with a bang as Southampton took a major step towards Premier League survival by overturning a two-goal deficit to snatch a 3-2 win from a frantic encounter with Burnley.

Striker Ings, back after a month-long absence due to a leg issue, was involved in all three Saints goals to inspire the hosts to a first home league success in three months.

Nathan Redmond volleyed home the second-half winner after Ings had sparked the dramatic turnaround by setting up Stuart Armstrong’s goal and then equalising before the break with a fine individual effort.

Sean Dyche’s Clarets were seemingly in complete control with just half an hour gone at St Mary’s courtesy of Chris Wood’s penalty and a powerful finish from Matej Vydra.

Southampton’s superb fightback earned a first top-flight success on home soil since upsetting champions Liverpool on January 4 to provide welcome relief for manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Aside from reaching an FA Cup semi-final, Hasenhuttl’s men have endured a torrid 2021, suffering 10 defeats from 12 league outings prior to kick-off.

Victory moves them above Wolves and into 13th place, three points clear of the Clarets.