Roy Hodgson and Erik ten Hag

Sack race: Roy Hodgson fumes at 'disrespectful' reports, Erik ten Hag cut in again

By Joe Townsend
20:59 · SAT December 30, 2023

Another Manchester United defeat has seen Erik ten Hag halved in the sack race, while market leader Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson branded speculation he could be replaced by Steve Cooper as “disrespectful”.

Hodgson went in to this weekend as 4/5 favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave, with it rumoured he would be sacked should Palace lose to Brentford, only for his side to end an eight-match winless run with a 3-1 victory, moving them six points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

He remains at the top of the market but has drifted to 11/10 as a result.

Meanwhile Ten Hag was cut in from 4s to 2/1 as United once again failed to back-up a victory, with Boxing Day's comeback win over Aston Villa followed by an insipid 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

It left them seventh in the table and nine points off the top four having played a game more.

'I've got an incredible CV!'

Roy Hodgson and Steve Cooper

Reports have previously credited the Eagles with interest in now former Forest boss Cooper.

Since his sacking by the East Midlands side just before Christmas they have intensified, with it even reported that Palace were completing due diligence over whether Forest may be due compensation should they appoint Cooper.

“I’m 76 years of age. I’ve been working 47 years, I’ve got a CBE for my services and I’ve got a CV which is incredible," said Hodgson when asked about the rumours.

"So my final answer to you is that makes no difference or has any interest to me at all, and to suggest that it should is disrespectful."

Next Premier League manager to leave (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Roy Hodgson - 11/10
  • Erik ten Hag - 2/1
  • Eddie Howe - 13/2
  • Vincent Kompany - 13/2
  • Mauricio Pochettino - 14/1
  • Marco Silva - 20/1
  • Thomas Frank - 20/1

Odds correct at 2000 GMT (30/12/23)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS