Sack race: Roy Hodgson fumes at 'disrespectful' reports, Erik ten Hag cut in again

Hodgson went in to this weekend as 4/5 favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave, with it rumoured he would be sacked should Palace lose to Brentford, only for his side to end an eight-match winless run with a 3-1 victory, moving them six points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

He remains at the top of the market but has drifted to 11/10 as a result.

Meanwhile Ten Hag was cut in from 4s to 2/1 as United once again failed to back-up a victory, with Boxing Day's comeback win over Aston Villa followed by an insipid 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

It left them seventh in the table and nine points off the top four having played a game more.