Sack race: Roy Hodgson fumes at 'disrespectful' reports, Erik ten Hag cut in again

Another Manchester United defeat has seen Erik ten Hag halved in the sack race, while market leader Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson branded speculation he could be replaced by Steve Cooper as “disrespectful”.
Hodgson went in to this weekend as 4/5 favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave, with it rumoured he would be sacked should Palace lose to Brentford, only for his side to end an eight-match winless run with a 3-1 victory, moving them six points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.
He remains at the top of the market but has drifted to 11/10 as a result.
Meanwhile Ten Hag was cut in from 4s to 2/1 as United once again failed to back-up a victory, with Boxing Day's comeback win over Aston Villa followed by an insipid 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest.
It left them seventh in the table and nine points off the top four having played a game more.
Reports have previously credited the Eagles with interest in now former Forest boss Cooper.
Since his sacking by the East Midlands side just before Christmas they have intensified, with it even reported that Palace were completing due diligence over whether Forest may be due compensation should they appoint Cooper.
“I’m 76 years of age. I’ve been working 47 years, I’ve got a CBE for my services and I’ve got a CV which is incredible," said Hodgson when asked about the rumours.
"So my final answer to you is that makes no difference or has any interest to me at all, and to suggest that it should is disrespectful."
Odds correct at 2000 GMT (30/12/23)
