Sack race: Roy Hodgson fumes at 'disrespectful' reports, Erik ten Hag cut again; Eddie Howe into 7/2

Howe's side had lost to Luton and Nottingham Forest prior to Monday's defeat, and face Manchester City and Aston Villa following this weekend's FA Cup trip to Sunderland.

Another Manchester United defeat had earlier seen Erik ten Hag halved in the sack race, while Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson branded speculation he could be replaced by Steve Cooper as “disrespectful”.

Hodgson went in to the weekend as 4/5 favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave, with it rumoured he would be sacked should Palace lose to Brentford, only for his side to end an eight-match winless run with a 3-1 victory, moving them six points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

He remained at the top of the market initially but his price continued to drift until settling at 15/8 on Monday night, putting him fractionally below ten Hag in the betting.

Ten Hag was cut in from 4s to 2/1 as United once again failed to back-up a victory, with Boxing Day's comeback win over Aston Villa followed by an insipid 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

It left them seventh in the table and nine points off the top four having played a game more.

Ten Hag was trimmed again to head the market at 7/4, with Tuesday's game between West Ham and Brighton unlikely to impact the betting before the FA Cup takes over.