Sack race: Roy Hodgson fumes at 'disrespectful' reports, Erik ten Hag cut again; Eddie Howe into 7/2

Eddie Howe is 7/2 from 13/2 to be the next Premier League manager to leave their position following Newcastle's 4-2 defeat to Liverpool on New Year's Day.
Howe's side had lost to Luton and Nottingham Forest prior to Monday's defeat, and face Manchester City and Aston Villa following this weekend's FA Cup trip to Sunderland.
Another Manchester United defeat had earlier seen Erik ten Hag halved in the sack race, while Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson branded speculation he could be replaced by Steve Cooper as “disrespectful”.
Hodgson went in to the weekend as 4/5 favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave, with it rumoured he would be sacked should Palace lose to Brentford, only for his side to end an eight-match winless run with a 3-1 victory, moving them six points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.
He remained at the top of the market initially but his price continued to drift until settling at 15/8 on Monday night, putting him fractionally below ten Hag in the betting.
Ten Hag was cut in from 4s to 2/1 as United once again failed to back-up a victory, with Boxing Day's comeback win over Aston Villa followed by an insipid 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest.
It left them seventh in the table and nine points off the top four having played a game more.
Ten Hag was trimmed again to head the market at 7/4, with Tuesday's game between West Ham and Brighton unlikely to impact the betting before the FA Cup takes over.
Reports have previously credited the Eagles with interest in now former Forest boss Cooper.
Since his sacking by the East Midlands side just before Christmas they have intensified, with it even reported that Palace were completing due diligence over whether Forest may be due compensation should they appoint Cooper.
“I’m 76 years of age. I’ve been working 47 years, I’ve got a CBE for my services and I’ve got a CV which is incredible," said Hodgson when asked about the rumours.
"So my final answer to you is that makes no difference or has any interest to me at all, and to suggest that it should is disrespectful."
Odds correct at 2255 GMT on 01/01/24
