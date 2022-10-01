Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has been backed into favouritism to be the next manager sacked following a third straight defeat.
Brendan Rodgers was the short-priced favourite to be the next manager to leave before the weekend's action got underway, but Hasenhuttl has now overtaken the Leicester man.
The price move came just hours after the Saints were beaten 2-1 by Everton, a third straight defeat that leaves them 16th in the table.
Hasenhuttl was backed in August after a seemingly poor transfer window and a heavy defeat to start the season, but everything seemed rosy after wins over Leicester and Chelsea sandwiched a spirited display in defeat to Manchester United.
Odds correct at 2000 BST (01/10/22)
But defeat to a fellow relegation candidate has seen the Austrian shorten, and he now heads up the market in front of Wolves supremo Bruno Lage.
The Portuguese manager - whose team beat Southampton before the international break - is under pressure after a slow start, with a fourth defeat in eight games at West Ham on Saturday leaving them in the relegation zone.
Wolves have hit the net just three times in eight, with their attacking struggles the main reason for a string of poor results.
Pre-weekend favourite Rodgers has drifted to 9/4, but he could yet return to the forefront of this betting heat should the Foxes lose to Nottingham Forest on Monday.
