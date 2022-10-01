Sporting Life
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhüttl

Sack race: Ralph Hasenhuttl into favouritism after third straight loss

By Sporting Life
19:54 · SAT October 01, 2022

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has been backed into favouritism to be the next manager sacked following a third straight defeat.

Brendan Rodgers was the short-priced favourite to be the next manager to leave before the weekend's action got underway, but Hasenhuttl has now overtaken the Leicester man.

The price move came just hours after the Saints were beaten 2-1 by Everton, a third straight defeat that leaves them 16th in the table.

Hasenhuttl was backed in August after a seemingly poor transfer window and a heavy defeat to start the season, but everything seemed rosy after wins over Leicester and Chelsea sandwiched a spirited display in defeat to Manchester United.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave (via Sky Bet)

  • 6/4 - Ralph Hasenhüttl
  • 7/4 - Bruno Lage
  • 9/4 - Brendan Rodgers
  • 9/1 - Steve Cooper
  • 12/1 - Steven Gerrard - 8/1
  • 16/1 - David Moyes

Odds correct at 2000 BST (01/10/22)

But defeat to a fellow relegation candidate has seen the Austrian shorten, and he now heads up the market in front of Wolves supremo Bruno Lage.

The Portuguese manager - whose team beat Southampton before the international break - is under pressure after a slow start, with a fourth defeat in eight games at West Ham on Saturday leaving them in the relegation zone.

Wolves have hit the net just three times in eight, with their attacking struggles the main reason for a string of poor results.

Pre-weekend favourite Rodgers has drifted to 9/4, but he could yet return to the forefront of this betting heat should the Foxes lose to Nottingham Forest on Monday.

Arsenal are legitimate, Brighton hold Liverpool thanks to Trossard
ALSO READ: The xG verdict - Gunners legit, Seagulls soaring

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

