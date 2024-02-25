Sack race odds: Vincent Kompany and David Moyes favs

His Burnley side were reduced to 10 men late in the first half after Josh Brownhill was sent off, with Palace - in their first game under new boss Oliver Glasner - picking them off after the break to run out comfortable winners.

The Clarets look almost certain to make an instant return to the Sky Bet Championship, sitting on only 13 points after 26 fixtures.

It has left them eight points adrift of 17th-placed Everton with 12 games to go.

Their run of form in all competitions makes for equally grim reading, with Kompany's side now having won just twice in their last 21 matches, losing 16 of those.