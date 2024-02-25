Sporting Life
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany

Sack race odds: Vincent Kompany and David Moyes favs

By Sporting Life
12:33 · SUN February 25, 2024

Vincent Kompany has joined David Moyes as favourite in the next Premier League manager to leave sack race market after Burnley lost again, this time 3-0 at Crystal Palace.

His Burnley side were reduced to 10 men late in the first half after Josh Brownhill was sent off, with Palace - in their first game under new boss Oliver Glasner - picking them off after the break to run out comfortable winners.

The Clarets look almost certain to make an instant return to the Sky Bet Championship, sitting on only 13 points after 26 fixtures.

It has left them eight points adrift of 17th-placed Everton with 12 games to go.

Their run of form in all competitions makes for equally grim reading, with Kompany's side now having won just twice in their last 21 matches, losing 16 of those.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave (odds via Sky Bet)

  • David Moyes - 10/3
  • Vincent Kompany - 10/3
  • No manager to leave - 4/1
  • Chris Wilder - 5/1
  • Eddie Howe - 12/1
  • Mauricio Pochettino - 12/1
  • Thomas Frank - 18/1

Odds correct at 12:00 GMT (25/02/24)

Moyes

Moyes has been under growing under pressure following a terrible start to 2024 for West Ham, with a section of fans also critical of the team's perceived negative style of play.

The Hammers have not won a game in all competitions this season and were knocked out of the FA Cup at the third-round stage by Championship side Bristol City, though they still sit ninth in the table and are in to the last 16 of the Europa League.

West Ham host Burnley in the Premier League next Saturday, March 2.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

