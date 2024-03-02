Sporting Life
Sean Dyche, Vincent Kompany, Erik ten Hag, Mauricio Pochettino sack race

Sack race odds: Sean Dyche the mover, Vincent Kompany the favourite

By Jake Osgathorpe & Joe Townsend
10:10 · MON March 04, 2024

Sean Dyche was this weekend's biggest sack race mover as he was cut from 25/1 to 16s after Everton conceded two stoppage-time goals to lose at home to West Ham, meaning they remain without a win in 2024.

Their 3-1 defeat means the current seven-game sequence (W0 D5 L2) is the club's longest winless run to start a calendar year in their league history.

Everton are also without a victory in 10 Premier League matches all told, with their last win coming in mid-December against Burnley, slipping to 16th in the table, five points clear of the relegation zone.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Vincent Kompany - 7/4
  • Mauricio Pochettino - 3/1
  • Erik ten Hag - 5/1
  • No manager to leave - 11/2
  • Chris Wilder - 13/2
  • David Moyes - 10/1
  • Thomas Frank - 12/1
  • Eddie Howe - 14/1
  • Sean Dyche - 16/1
  • Nuni Espirito Santo - 20/1
  • 33/1 bar
In what was the Toffees' first match since having their 10-point deduction reduced to six, Everton were not without their chances and Dyche may well be left scratching his head at how his side have once again failed to win.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was dropped for fellow forward Beto, who proceeded to miss a first-half penalty.

The Portuguese did redeem himself by scoring after the break, but Everton failed to capitalise when in the ascendancy, allowing West Ham to make the most of their set-piece strength and ultimately run out winners.

Poch pressure going nowhere

Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino had Axel Disasi's 83rd-minute equaliser for Chelsea in a 2-2 draw at Brentford to thank for avoiding likely sack race favouritism.

While it limited what would have been growing pressure on the Argentine, he still saw another change to his price.

Last weekend the former Tottenham manager was sharply cut in from 12/1 to 5s after Chelsea were beaten 1-0 in extra time by a heavily depleted Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

Jose Mourinho Europa League final
Some Chelsea fans chanted for Jose Mourinho at the weekend

Their failure to win at Brentford has seen him move into 3/1, with Pochettino still seeming most likely to leave his job next despite Vincent Kompany's position as favourite.

A pocket of Blues fans voiced their displeasure on Saturday, with some even calling for the return of Jose Mourinho - the current market leader to be next Chelsea boss.

Ten Hag trimmed too

City 3-1 United

Erik ten Hag saw a similar, expected price movement as he came in from 7/1 to 5s following a 3-1 derby day defeat at Manchester City.

United took an eighth-minute lead through a Marcus Rashford wonder strike, but mustered just two further attempts on goal.

Ten Hag remains under pressure following the recent investment by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, with United 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa and six behind fifth-placed Tottenham.

Not good Kompany

Kompany

Burnley boss Kompany is still at the top of the market.

The Belgian's price was trimmed from 9/4 to 7/4 following yet another defeat for his Burnley side, this time at the hands of Bournemouth.

They are second from bottom and 11 points from safety.

No manager to leave?

Of note following Sunday's results was 'no manager to leave', which drifted from 3/1 to 11/2 despite their being only 11 to 12 fixtures of the season remaining.

Odds correct at 09:20 GMT (04/03/24)

