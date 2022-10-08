Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl leads the way in the Premier League sack race market, ahead of the under-fire Brendan Rodgers.

The Austrian crashed into favouritism earlier this week after it was reported the Saints were preparing to make a change, with some firms suspending the betting. After a 4-0 defeat at Man City on Saturday, where his side created just 0.15 xG, the market is back up with Sky Bet, with Hasenhuttl priced at 1/4 to be the next top-flight boss to leave his post.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave (via Sky Bet) Ralph Hasenhuttl - 1/4

Brendan Rodgers - 3/1

David Moyes - 20/1

Steven Gerrard - 20/1

Antonio Conte - 25/1

Erik ten Hag - 25/1

Steve Cooper - 25/1 Odds correct at 1835 BST (08/10/22)

Southampton are 16th in the table after nine games, with two wins and a draw. The defeat in Manchester, though, was their fourth in a row. When asked about speculation over his future, Hasenhuttl insisted: “I am not thinking in this direction. Never, since I have been a manager. It is the first time in my managerial career that I get such questions. “I have been a manager for 16 years and never answered this question. I really don’t lose any energy thinking about that. “The only way I think is that I have to do everything I can to help my team. This is the only thing I think about.” Rodgers is next in the running at 3/1 following Leicester's 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers

The Northern Irishman may have hoped his side had turned a corner following their 4-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest earlier this week - and that looked to be the case when they took the lead at the Vitality Stadium before Gary O'Neil's side scored twice in four second-half minutes to steal all three points. The Foxes are 19th in the table, with just four points from 27 - but more worryingly they have have conceded 19 goals in five away games. “I’ve got no doubt. We’ve just got to be more consistent,” Rodgers said when asked if he remained confident about leading Leicester away from danger. “We’re taking it clearly very seriously. We have to be better, we have to be stronger. “We’re in a great position at half-time but you’ve then got to see it through. “We’ve got players who are technically very good but we gave it away way too often and when we do that and throw in some mistakes then it’s a punishing league that if you make those mistakes any team can hurt you.” After Rodgers in second, the next best in the betting is at 20/1 - a price quoted about both David Moyes and Steven Gerrard. Click here to see the latest Premier League sack race odds with Sky Bet