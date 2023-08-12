Sack race odds: Paul Heckingbottom new favourite after Sheffield United loss

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom is the new favourite to be next Premier League manager to leave after a disappointing display from his team.

United’s return to the top flight after two seasons away ended with a whimpering 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace, compounding a negative few weeks which saw the sale of Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge. Heckingbottom admitted before the match that the Blades are “nowhere near” where they need to be and that showed as they lacked any real goal threat throughout the match. He's now 4/1 with Sky Bet to be the next Premier League manager to leave.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave odds (via Sky Bet) Paul Heckingbottom - 4/1

David Moyes - 9/2

Steve Cooper - 5/1

Rob Edwards - 7/1

Sean Dyche - 8/1

Andoni Iraola, Ange Postecoglou - 12/1

Gary O'Neil, Marco Silva - 16/1

20/1 bar Odds correct at 1930 BST (12/08/23)

David Moyes in next in the betting having endured a tough week of his own, available at 9/2 after being the favourite before Saturday's matches. West Ham were held to a 1-1 draw in Bournemouth in their opener some turmoil in pre-season. Nottingham Forest's Steve Cooper (5/1), Luton's Rob Edwards (7/1) and Everton's Sean Dyche (8/1) are next up, all left disappointed by defeats on the first Saturday of the 2023/24 Premier League season. They are the only names in single figures in what is an open looking market.