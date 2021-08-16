The Tottenham boss has been under increasing pressure amid a poor start to life in north London, with his side scoring just nine goals in his opening 10 league games.

Reports on Sunday stated the the club's hierarchy were discussing Santo's position following their most recent defeat - that led to him becoming heavy favourite in the market.

Spurs did win their first three matches of the campaign, but all three were 1-0 victories which they lost the expected goals (xG) battle in.

They have since suffered five defeats in seven Premier League fixtures, culminating in Saturday's abject performance against United where Nuno's team failed to muster a single shot on target.