Sack race odds: Michael Carrick pressure mounts as Man Utd struggles deepen

As Dominic Solanke let the ball bump off his head and bounce into the bottom corner every Manchester United player was standing still. Michael Carrick didn’t move, either. The stadium itself seemed to freeze.

Was it shellshock? That is usually the case when it comes to impending Manchester United crises but the more alarming reality this time around was that it felt like something closer to ennui, or at least resignation to the inevitable. Man Utd struggling isn’t news anymore. It is starting to feel as though everyone is going through the motions, from the listless and tactically wayward performances of the players to the pundit class reacting in a kind of mock frustration. There was a time when a Gary Neville monologue was box office. Now it is faintly boring; background music for a Premier League too entrenched in its own existential crisis to really register what’s going on at Old Trafford. Man Utd have now endured their worst start to a season since 1986/87. They have failed to win five of their six matches, the same total Carrick reached in 17 Premier League games in 2025/26. But even those stark numbers don’t elicit the usual anger (or schadenfreude, depending on your allegiance). That will not hold for much longer. This is the calm before a fresh storm, or rather the ambient choppy waters that have become so ingrained in the Man Utd culture they barely register. But another huge wave is coming. And it’s coming this week. There were 128 days between Carrick’s first game in charge and the final game of the campaign, a 17-match run in a single competition. On average, United played a game every 7.5 days.

Next Premier League manager to leave odds (via Sky Bet) Michael Carrick - 2/1

Alvaro Arbeloa - 5/2

Roberto De Zerbi - 5/2

Pierre Sage - 6/1

Oliver Glasner - 7/1

Frank Lampard - 9/1

Enzo Maresca - 16/1

18/1 bar